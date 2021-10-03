Sara Ali Khan Working Out On A Sunday Is All The Fitness Inspiration You Need To Get Moving

If you think you are too lazy to get up on a Sunday and workout, check out Sara Ali Khan as she doles out some serious fitness inspiration in her latest IG story.

Sara Ali Khan is not only a wonderful actress but has also emerged as a fitness enthusiast over a short span of time. The Pataudi princess has become a fitness inspiration for her fans and has motivated thousands of people to become fit and fabulous. For the unversed, Sara lost a lot of weight before she ventured into the Hindi film industry and made her debut with Kedarnath in 2018. While she has not been a fitness icon ever since she continues to inspire her fans by hitting the gym regularly. She even works out on a Sunday when most people feel too lazy to even get up!

Sara Ali Khan Working Out On A Sunday Is Ultimate Fitness Inspiration

More often than not, Sara Ali Khan is seen either seen working out on her Instagram stories or being photographed leaving her gym in Mumbai. She even works out when she goes on a holiday. If this isn't inspiring enough to help you get out of bed and start exercising, then what is?

Sara's idea of a perfect Sunday is to do back-to-back jumping squats. Her fitness coach, Siddhant Bhargava, uploaded the Instagram story first, giving us a sneak glimpse inside the actor's training journals and writing, "People who work out on Sundays." Sara retweeted it on her Instagram account, writing, "People that make you workout on Sundays."

Why Are Squats Good For You?

While there are several benefits of doing squats every day, some key benefits of the exercise include:

Strengthens the core: Squats help you build strong core muscles that not only help improve mobility but improve your balance, ease pain in your lower back and help you maintain a good posture.

Helps burn calories: Calorie burning is frequently associated with aerobic activities like running or cycling. High-intensity compound motions like the squat, on the other hand, can burn a lot of calories.

Strengthens lower body muscles: Squats and other strength-training activities can help tone and build the muscles in your lower body. When these muscles are in good shape, you may notice that you can move about more easily, with less pain, and that everything from walking to bending to exercising becomes easier.

Reduces injury risks: Incorporating squats into your workout can help strengthen your tendons, ligaments, and bones, lowering your risk of injury.

Builds overall strength: Jump squat training, according to the researchers, has the ability to increase numerous different athletic performances at the same time, including sprint time and explosive strength.

You Can Try Different Squat Variations For Added Benefits

One way to benefit more from these squats is by targeting different muscle groups by changing them up a bit. Squat variations can also help boost motivation, so you don't grow bored of doing the same thing over and over. However, make sure you have mastered the basic squat movement before moving on to squat variations. These exercises are more difficult and necessitate a greater level of strength, flexibility, and core activation.

