Sara Ali Khan Boxing Her Way To Fitness Is The Motivation You Need This Monday

Are you in need of some fitness inspiration to kick the Monday blues? Check out Sara Ali Khan as she shells out serious fitspiration in her latest IG story.

Sara Ali Khan is known for her fitness and weight loss. She leaves no stones unturned when it comes to acing it at the gym. For the -year-old actress, her workout sessions are of utmost importance and she never seems to miss even a single one of them. She even manages to squeeze in some workout sessions when on holiday. The Atrangi Re actress also posts on her social media accounts to inspire her fans to hit the gym and live a healthy life.

In her latest Instagram story, Sara Ali Khan doled out serious fitness inspiration with some boxing lessons. The young actor is currently in the US to attend events and meet her fans, but she still makes sure to get some exercise. Amid her busy schedule, she was seen sweating it out in a boxing club in the US.

Sara Ali Khan Boxing Sessions Is The Fitspiration You Need

Sara posted a video of herself boxing on Instagram on Sunday. The actress can be seen in the video sporting a black sports bra with red exercise shorts and sneakers. While working out with her trainer, the actress wore her hair in a bun. She posted the video with the caption "Sunday funday" and a boxing glove emoji. Check out the video right here:

Benefits Of Boxing

Did you know boxing has been practised from the time before the original Olympics? Now, it is one of the most popular forms of exercise people indulge in to stay fit. Practising this sport is a great way to improve your overall physical and mental health. Here are all the health benefits of boxing you should know about.

Helps lose weight

If you are someone trying to lose weight, then boxing is one of the best exercises that can help you do that. Since it is a high-intensity cardio workout, it helps you burn significant calories in an hour. Reports suggest that one hour of boxing can help you burn up to 1000 calories. Plus, the high-intensity nature of boxing helps you burn belly fat, which is a problem for many people. But the weight loss isn't limited to that, it benefits the whole body.

Boosts heart health

Boxing is a form of HIIT (high-intensity interval training), a type of activity that challenges your body to continually withstand intense bursts of activity. A study published in Plos One has been found to decrease the risk of heart diseases.

Reduces stress

Have you been looking for a way to deal with stress? If yes, boxing might be able to help. Plus, nothing beats the feeling of letting your stress out in a healthy way. Boxing is a HIIT workout, and studies have shown that HIIT workouts help lower your stress levels.

Maintains blood pressure levels

High blood pressure or hypertension is known to trigger heart problems. It is important to keep your blood pressure levels in check, and boxing can help you do that. Both systolic and diastolic blood pressure have been shown to decrease with boxing and HIIT training in general, reducing pressure on the blood vessels.

Boosts overall strength

Despite what most people believe, the entire body is involved in throwing a punch, not just the shoulder. In other words, boxing can help you build overall strength by working on your whole body.