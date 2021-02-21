“Age is just a number” – Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher proved it yet again. Asking his fans if he is going in the right direction in order to maintain a fit physique, the actor took to Instagram and posted two monochromatic pictures of his back. In the image, the actor’s toned biceps and pumped-up shoulders, and triceps are clearly visible and this is giving all his fans major fitness goals. Also Read - Hina Khan gives major fitness goals with Pilates workout; Watch video

Anupam Kher captioned the image: "It is hard to beat a person who never gives up!!". he further wrote: "Sahi jar aha hu na?" (Am I going right?) he also added the hashtags, "#Determination #SurvivalInstinct #Training #Descipline @thegurukher."

Celebrity followers including Shilpa Shetty Kundra and more than 19 thousand fans liked the post within an hour of being posted.

Appreciating the post, Kundra also chimed into the comments section writing, “Wah @Anupam Kher ji,” (and added a raising hands emoticon).

Of late, the ‘Accidental Prime Minister’ star has been quite active on social media and keeps on updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Kher shared a sneak peek into a candid conversation with senior star Prem Chopra. The star also shared that Chopra is the only actor who has used his real name on the screen and has earned much love and fame from it.

This is not the first time that the 65-year-old actor has opened up about his fitness journey. The actor in an interview had revealed that he had lost a whopping 16 kg of weight in less than two years.

In the interview, the actor had said that Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Anil Kapoor were his inspiration to get into a fitness routine.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher had earlier shared his back workout video. Watch it here:

In a conversation with Kapil Sharma at his comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma’ show and said, “I started to gym regularly after the age of 60. My attention has always been on staying strong, and fit. I have been visiting the gym for the past few years”. He further added, “In the early days, I used to go to the home to my best friend, Anil Kapoor, for exercise. He had a private gym that he did not use himself anymore. That’s the reason I used to have his entire gym, and I did not need any kind of motivation – like aura or music – to work out. I used to get inspired myself and enjoyed exercising alone”.