Ranveer Singh's Ripped Physique PHOTOS In Latest Instagram Post Is Giving Us Major Fitness Inspiration

Ranveer Singh's new Instagram post is the ultimate Monday Motivation to help you hit the gym. Check it out HERE.

Monday is here, and we are sure many of you are still not over the weekends. Lazy afternoon and then a tiring evening, Mondays can be really harsh. Especially for those who are into gymming and workout out. Laziness kicks in and makes it difficult for fitness enthusiasts to get enough motivation to hit the gym. But, worry not, we have someone special from Bollywood to give you enough motivation to kickstart your week with some extensive workout routine. And we are talking about none other than Ranveer Singh. Keeping up the streak of posting some jaw-dropping images of his ripped physique, Ranveer Singh shared two more pictures of himself at the gym. The actor can be seen flaunting his toned abs and sharp biceps. Sharing the photos on the Instagram, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh wrote, "The process is the prize," with the hashtag "Monday motivation". Haven't checked the post yet? Take a look at it HERE:

Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of captain Kapil Dev in his upcoming film 83, based on India's historic win at the 1983 cricket world cup.

