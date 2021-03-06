TV actress Aashka Goradia’s is a fitness enthusiast and yoga aficionado, who often shares yoga poses on social media. She recently took to Instagram to share a video of her doing Pincha Mayurasana or the Feathered Peacock Pose, an advanced yoga pose. While it can be difficult for someone who just began doing yoga, this is ideal for someone who wants to take it to the next level. Advanced yoga poses require skills, and Aashka Goradia is seen acing it like a pro in the video. She captioned the post, “Still got it’ Pincha after 5 weeks.” Also Read - Malaika Arora’s fitness routine is the ultimate workout motivation; check it out

Check the video of Aashka Goradia performing Pincha Mayurasana right here: Also Read - ‘Extremely essential’: Kareena Kapoor Khan on importance of yoga during pregnancy

Benefits Of Pincha Mayurasana

This challenging yoga pose is beautiful and provides a plethora of health benefits. Here are the benefits:

Strengthens the shoulders and upper back muscles

Improves concentration and focus

Relieves stress and combats depression

Tones the muscles

Helps develop upper arm strength

How To Do?

Here is how you can perform this yoga pose:

Start with lying on the yoga mat, facing the wall

Now, bend the shoulders such that they are under the shoulders

Bring the palms together in an Anjali Mudra position

Lift your hips and walk towards your arms

Now, slowly raise your left leg to the ceiling, and kick the other leg off the floor. Hold the pose keeping your lower body off the floor

Your feet should touch the wall

Make sure your head is off the floor, and your shoulders are not too close to your ears

Touch the thumb to your third eye while maintaining your balance

Breathe slowly and stay in the position for a while

Carefully, come back to the initial position

Other Posts Of Aashka Goradia

Performing another advanced pose, check out Goradia giving us fitness goals with Salamba Sirsasana Pada Garudasana or Headstand Pose Eagle Legs. She captioned the post, “When the head is unclear, simple invert and bind’ work your way through the gazillion concepts world has made, you will have to find your freedom beyond those concepts.”

This pose offers many benefits, including calming you down, stimulating the pituitary gland, pineal gland, strengthening the muscles, improving digestion, relieving symptoms of menopause, and help with asthma, infertility and insomnia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia)

Performing funky Flying Crow, Aashka Goradia is acing it like no other in this one! The benefits of the pose include strengthening the arms, wrists, neck, shoulders, and improving balance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia)

Performing the acro yoga pose in this one, Aashka Goradia balanced on one foot on her husband, Brent Goble’s thigh. This pose requires a lot of focus and technique.