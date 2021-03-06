TV actress Aashka Goradia’s is a fitness enthusiast and yoga aficionado who often shares yoga poses on social media. She recently took to Instagram to share a video of her doing Pincha Mayurasana or the Feathered Peacock Pose an advanced yoga pose. While it can be difficult for someone who just began doing yoga this is ideal for someone who wants to take it to the next level. Advanced yoga poses require skills and Aashka Goradia is seen acing it like a pro in the video. She captioned the post “Still got it’ Pincha after 5 weeks.” Check the video