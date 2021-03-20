Athletes are prone to injuries as they use same muscle groups repetitively during sport-specific training. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala says adding Pilates to their workout routine can help athletes reduce injuries and speed up muscle recovery. The balanced body master Pilates instructor, who trains the likes of Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Bipasha Basu, has also demonstrated some Pilates exercises for athletes in a video posted on Instagram. Also Read - Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares exercises for arthritis patients

"Pilates helps athletes get an edge over their competition mentally and physically as the practice reduces injuries, speeds muscle recovery, improves range of motion and promotes efficient breathing techniques hence helping you develop a stronger mind-body connection," wrote Karachiwala, who is one of the most sought-after celebrity fitness trainers in Bollywood.

How Pilates can benefit athletes

According to Karachiwala, using the same muscle groups repetitively, which happens during sport-specific training, can cause muscle imbalances and hinder performance. ​In some forms of athletic training, the smaller muscle groups also get neglected.

“Pilates focuses on training you in movement patterns that are lacking in your athletic training method. Improving coordination, overall efficiency, and control in daily activities,” she said.

The fitness expert also shared five Pilates exercises that will work your body in different ways.

Ski Jump Legs Swap on Core-Align – 10 reps on each

Mat: Alternate Split Lunge – 10 reps each

Standing Leg Work on Reformer – 10 reps on each

Mat: Lateral Leg Slides – 10 reps on each

Magician on Trapeze – 10 reps

Mat: Shoulder Bridge – 10 reps on each

Frog Supine on Chair – 10 reps

Mat: Bridge Marching Bicycle – 10 reps

Circles on Step-Barrel – 10 reps (forward & reverse)

Mat: Circles on Mat – 10 Reps (forward & reverse)

Watch Yasmin Karachiwala’s video to get started.

All you need to know about Pilates

German physical trainer Joseph Hubertus Pilates invented and promoted the Pilates in the 1920s to help injured athletes and dancers safely return to exercise and maintain their fitness. Today, Pilates is used by many Bollywood and Hollywood stars to stay in tip top shape. The best thing about Pilates workout method is that anyone can get started at any age. Pilates includes a number of exercises and stretches inspired by calisthenics, yoga and ballet. Pilates works all the major muscle groups in the body in a balanced fashion.

Pilates exercises can be performed using your own body weight, or with the help of various pieces of equipment. There are two basic forms of Pilates: Mat-based Pilates and Equipment-based Pilates. While Mat-based Pilates exercises are performed on the floor using gravity and your own body weight to provide resistance, Equipment-based Pilates are done using specific equipment that offers resistance to the muscles.

Pilates helps improve flexibility, increase muscle strength, improve posture, rehabilitate or prevent of injuries related to muscle imbalances, improve physical coordination and balance, improve concentration, increase body awareness as well as help in stress management and relaxation. To gain the maximum benefit, experts suggest doing Pilates at least two or three times per week.