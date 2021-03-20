Athletes are prone to injuries as they use same muscle groups repetitively during sport-specific training. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala says adding Pilates to their workout routine can help athletes reduce injuries and speed up muscle recovery. The balanced body master Pilates instructor who trains the likes of Katrina Kaif Deepika Padukone Alia Bhatt and Bipasha Basu has also demonstrated some Pilates exercises for athletes in a video posted on Instagram. “Pilates helps athletes get an edge over their competition mentally and physically as the practice reduces injuries speeds muscle recovery improves range of motion and promotes efficient breathing techniques