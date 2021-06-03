Parineeti Chopra is among the Bollywood actors whose drastic weight-loss stories inspired many to get healthy. The actress, who will soon be seen in “Animal” alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, has posted a video on Instagram giving fans a glimpse of her workout regime during the pandemic. In the video, she is lifting weights. “Heavylifting for now. Cardio can weight. #WorkingOnMyForm,” she captioned the video. Also Read - Milind Soman Shares Tips To Improve Running Post COVID Recovery - See The Post Here

Health benefits of lifting weights

Many people have this misconception that weight training is for body builders to get bulky muscles and chiseled chests. This is not true. Resistance training can offer incredible benefits for everyday people hoping for better body and overall health. Weightlifting helps improve posture, keep bones strong and healthy, boost metabolism and fat loss, maintain weight loss, lower inflammation and prevent chronic disease, improve sleep, mood and energy levels, among a long list of benefits.

Note: Start slow with light weight and add weight as you get stronger. It is important to incorporate rest days between your weight lifting sessions to give your body time to recover. Those with a chronic condition like heart disease or diabetes should consult with your doctor before beginning a weight lifting routine.

Here’s how Parineeti Chopra maintains her toned body

Parineeti Chopra played Saina Nehwal in the badminton player biopic ‘Saina’ which was released March this year. For the role, the actress had to go through a rigorous training to get into the physical shape of the player. She had also shared her grilling journey of becoming Saina Nehwal. Check out some of her workout sessions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Yoga is also part of Parineeti Chopra’s fitness routine. She usually practises yoga in the mornings and she is addicted to “stretching, breathing deeply and thinking happy thoughts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra also trains in pilates under fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who is known for having sculpted some of the best bodies in the Bollywood Industry including Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Malaika Arora.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhat, and Katrina Kaif are best friends, and they often work out together at the gym. Watch them doing bunny hops on the treadmill.