Parineeti Chopra Says Meditation Is Her Daily Secret, Know The Benefits Of Sukhasana Right Here

Parineeti Chopra recently took to her social media page to share what keeps her going every day. Read on to find out!

Parineeti Chopra is not only known for her outstanding acting skills but also for her effervescent personality. So, what is her secret? In a recent post she shared on her social media, Parineeti revealed her daily secret that keeps her spirits high. The 32-year-old Bollywood actor recently jetted off to join the team of Unnchai is seen meditating in the lap of nature in Nepal. In the post, Parineeti wrote, "Daily meditation is my secret" with a sparkle and heart emojis. Check out the post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Why Meditation Is A Good Idea?

The meditation and brain research have been rolling in steadily for several years, with new studies coming in illustrating new benefits of the practice. From an increase in grey matter volume to lower activity in the brain's centres to improved connectivity between brain regions, the practice appears to have a wide range of neurological advantages. Some of the major benefits of meditation, according to science are:

TRENDING NOW

Reduces stress

Controls anxiety

Promotes emotional stability

Enhances self-awareness

Alleviates age-related memory loss

Generates kindness

May help fight addictions

Improves sleep

Helps control pain

Decreases blood pressure levels

How Sukhasana Can Provide Many Health Benefits?

As she reclined in yoga's Sukhasana, the star appeared to be at ease. It's a straightforward cross-legged sitting asana used for meditation. A beautiful view of the valley can also be seen in the backdrop.

Sukhasana is a yoga pose that extends and lengthens the spine. It enlarges the chest and collarbones. This pose can help to settle the mind, increase tranquilly and serenity, and relieve worry, tension, and mental exhaustion. It also helps to loosen up the hips and improves body posture.

Other Posts Of Parineeti Chopra Working Out To Inspire You

When She Gave All Kinds Of Healthy Feels All The Way From Turkey

She captioned the post, "Heavy lifting for now. Cardio can weight. #WorkingOnMyForm" with a laughing icon. See Parineeti Chopra's post here:

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

The Time When She Greeted Everyone With Namaste

In this adorable picture, Parineeti shared how she is addicted to yoga, stretching and more. She captioned the post, "Yoga mornings with my girl guru @yogahighbyaashna are my drug! Addicted to stretching, breathing deeply and thinking happy thoughts."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

RECOMMENDED STORIES