Not A Lazy Weekend For Tiger Shroff As He Spends His Day Off At The Gym

If you're thinking of spending your weekend at home and on your couch and giving your workout a miss! Here is Tiger Shroff giving some serious weekend motivation with his 'day off' workout.

Anyone who knows of Tiger Shroff knows that he is a fitness enthusiast, and his Instagram account is proof. Tiger frequently posts videos and photographs from his rigorous gym sessions to his Instagram account. He is without a doubt one of Bollywood's fittest actors, and his acrobatic exploits regularly leave netizens speechless. The Baaghi actor never fails to impress his Insta fans with his gymnastics abilities. Tiger Shroff makes us believe that there is nothing he can't do, from wild stunts to showing off his weightlifting abilities.

Always setting some serious fitness goals, Tiger often shares posts that motivate his fans to work out. One would think that the actor would take some days off, but Tiger's day off also involves working out. Here's how!

Check Out Tiger Shroff Spending His Day Off At The Gym

In a recent post, Tiger showed off how he spends his day off. But even his day off is better than most of us very productive. Even though he kept his workout to the minimum, he nonetheless proved how focused he is when it comes to fitness.

Tiger can be seen lifting weights in both hands and executing squats repeatedly in one of the videos. In the other video, he is seen lifting weights and doing lunges while gently moving forward. Here are some excerpts from his fitness routine:

Some Other Posts By Tiger Shroff For Some Serious Fitness Inspiration

If you thought this is where it ends, you're wrong. Check out the actor's other posts for some fitness inspired.

Tiger And His Ripped Body For Some Motivation

Tiger Shroff shared a video of himself exercising on the treadmill and flaunting his toned back muscles on Instagram. Many celebrities, like Disha Patani, expressed their support for the video with likes and praises. "Who else is obsessed with this song!? #ganapath #climaxprep," Tiger captioned the post.

Check Out Tiger Shroff Acing The Fourth Swirl

In this video, He can be seen jumping on-air and swirling around his body twice before posing. Captioning the post "Goes around comes around," Tiger is seen acing the fourth swirl in the air.

Tiger Impresses His Fans With A Tornado Kick

Keeping up his 'spiderman game,' the actor shared a video as he performed a gymnastic pose in the gym. "4! Ok, im proud of this one. If you guys have played the new spiderman game you know using this in my next action seq for sure", he captioned the video.

