Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Fitness And Diet Secrets Revealed

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Fitness And Diet Secrets: Daily Yoga To Clean Eating, Here's What Keeps Her In Shape

On Monday, Harnaaz Sandhu became the third Indian to be crowned Miss Universe -- actors Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta won the title in 1994 and 2000, respectively. It's a huge celebration for the whole country because an Indian has got a chance to wear this crown after 21 years. Talking about her win on this global platform, Harnaaz Sandhu said, "I feel so grateful and my heart is filled with so much respect for all those who have shown their faith in me and showered me with all their love. I want to use this platform to talk about the issues which we should all be concerned about". The whole country is proud of Harnaaz today, and the one thing which everybody wants to know is what kept her motivated to remain fit and healthy. So, today we take a sneak peek into Harnaaz Sandhu's fitness and diet routine.

Harnaaz Sandhu Fitness Routine

The question that is on everyone's mind right now is how The Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu stays fit and gorgeous? What's the secret? We reveal what Sandhu's daily routine comprises. Well, Harnaaz is a big foodie, as her parents say, but she loves to eat home-cooked food and keeps her diet simple and clean. Harnaaz never misses her gym and she swears by yoga and meditation. Here are some of her fitness secrets:

Yoga And Meditation

Harnaaz Sandhu says she practices yoga and meditation daily. She says it helps her to connect with her surroundings deeply. Apart from daily yoga and meditations, Harnaaz also likes to include bodyweight exercises, strength training, and running on the treadmill.

Swimming

Another exercise that Harnaaz Sandhu swears by is swimming. The Miss Universe 2021 says swimming helps in relaxing her body and rejuvenating her inner self.

Horse Riding

Not a part of her daily workout routine, but Harnaaz Sandhu also indulges a lot in horse riding during her spare time. She also does outdoor cycling during her off days.

Gym Workout Routine

Harnaaz is also someone who doesn't like to miss the gym. She practices a lot of strength training exercises such as -- battle rope, push-ups, weight training, functional training. She also likes to add skipping to her daily workout routine.

Harnaaz Sandhu Diet Routine

Other than exercising and indulging in fitness routines, Harnaaz Sandhu also believes that taking good care of the inner body is important to stay fit and gorgeous.

Stay Hydrated All The Time

Harnaaz Sandhu says staying hydrated all the time is the basic requirement of the body. Harnaaz says she drinks up to 3-4 liters of water on a daily basis.

Avoid Refined And Gluten Loaded Items

Apart from this, a good and clean diet is also important. Harnaaz Sandhu avoids all types of sugary foods, refined and gluten-loaded items. Harnaaz also avoids eating junk and oily foods.

Healthy And Clean Diet

The secret mantra which Harnaaz swears by is 'healthy eating'. However, she is also a die-hard fan of home-cooked Punjabi foods. Harnaaz's daily diet consists of two bowls of vegetable salad and fruits salad.

