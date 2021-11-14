- Health A-Z
By now, everyone knows how big of a fitness freak is Milind Soman, but did you know his mother is also a fitness enthusiast? That's right! Usha Soman at the age of 81 keeps her health in check by working out regularly. From being the oldest woman to completing the Sandakphu climb to nailing push-ups, she does it all. Inspiring everyone to hit the gym, the mother-son duo doled out some serious fitness inspiration as they work out together in the latest video posted by Milind Soman.
Milind took to social media to share a video that immediately inspired us to live a healthy lifestyle. Together, Milind and Usha stood barefoot in their living room and addressed fans, stretching their hands outwards as they completed 10 squats together. Milind captioned the video, "There is no barrier to staying fit!! Is there any better example than this to prove it?" At the end of the video, they cheered a high-five and asked fans to share their fitness journey with their parents.
While there are numerous advantages to performing squats on a daily basis, the following are a few of the most important:
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you should do 300 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week (60 minutes per day, 5 days a week), or 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week (30 minutes per day, 5 days a week), or an equivalent mix. Doing more than that can benefit you even more but do consult your doctor before you start making any lifestyle changes.
