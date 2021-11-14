Milind Soman Working Out With His Mom Is Giving Us Major Weekend Fitness Goals, Check It Out

If you have been sitting on your couch all day, waiting for that moment to stand up and work out - here is some fitness inspiration you need this weekend!

By now, everyone knows how big of a fitness freak is Milind Soman, but did you know his mother is also a fitness enthusiast? That's right! Usha Soman at the age of 81 keeps her health in check by working out regularly. From being the oldest woman to completing the Sandakphu climb to nailing push-ups, she does it all. Inspiring everyone to hit the gym, the mother-son duo doled out some serious fitness inspiration as they work out together in the latest video posted by Milind Soman.

Check Out Milind Soman And His Mom, Usha Soman Doing Squats

Milind took to social media to share a video that immediately inspired us to live a healthy lifestyle. Together, Milind and Usha stood barefoot in their living room and addressed fans, stretching their hands outwards as they completed 10 squats together. Milind captioned the video, "There is no barrier to staying fit!! Is there any better example than this to prove it?" At the end of the video, they cheered a high-five and asked fans to share their fitness journey with their parents.

Benefits Of Squats

While there are numerous advantages to performing squats on a daily basis, the following are a few of the most important:

Squats help you create strong core muscles that not only assist you to enhance mobility but also help you improve your balance, relieve lower back discomfort, and maintain good posture.

Calorie burning is commonly associated with aerobic exercises such as running or cycling. Compound actions with high intensity, such as the squat, on the other hand, can burn a lot of calories.

Squats and other strength-training exercises can help tone and strengthen lower-body muscles. You may realise that you can move about more easily, with less pain, and that everything from walking to bending to exercising gets easier when these muscles are in good health.

Squats can help strengthen your tendons, ligaments, and bones, minimising your chance of injury.

Jump squat training, according to the researchers, has the potential to improve a variety of athletic performances at the same time, including sprint time and explosive strength.

How Much Physical Activity Do Older Adults Need?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you should do 300 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week (60 minutes per day, 5 days a week), or 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week (30 minutes per day, 5 days a week), or an equivalent mix. Doing more than that can benefit you even more but do consult your doctor before you start making any lifestyle changes.