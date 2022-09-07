Masaba Gupta Doles Out Midweek Fitness Inspiration With New Workout

Do you need some mid-week fitness motivation to go to the gym? Here's a fitness post by Masaba Gupta to inspire you.

Has your motivation for going to the gym wavered now that you have reached the middle of the week? If your willpower muscle has taken a back seat, then you should take cues from fashion designer Masaba Gupta. The Masaba Masaba star dropped a workout video that will motivate her fans to hit the gym.

Masaba Gupta has also transformed her body through intense workouts and has been working hard to maintain that through regular fitness routines. She also eats a healthy diet

Masaba Gupta Shares Inspiring Fitness Posts

On Tuesday, Masaba Gupta shared a fitness post of her midweek routine, and it looks inspiring. She began the exercise with a set of pullups, following some exercises with the gym ball. Then, she is seen doing a lateral run and weighted lunges. Masaba also shared how much she loves working out and she is addicted to working out and being fit.

Check out the video right here:

She captioned the video, "More time training = better brain function = better decision making = better output! I might be addicted to working out but whose complaining! Did you workout today?!"

The exercise routine that Masaba does in the video has several health benefits. Pullups are beneficial for building up the muscles in the back, shoulders, and arms. Additionally, it increases fitness levels and overall body strength. Conversely, lateral running supports the body's rotation and balance. Lunges improve the body's flexibility and stability.

Exercise To Beat PCOS

She shared this video to help all the ladies dealing with PCOS a hormonal disorder that causes irregular periods. Check out the video right here:

Strengthen Your Body With Masaba

Masaba shared, "You gotta keep moving! Learnt this the hard way because I just did not have it in me to workout with everything I've been trying to do in the last 2 weeks. I've put every single thing ahead of me for months - Masaba Masaba/Lovechild/ House of Masaba (that's a lot of Masaba's) and I wouldn't have it any other way but it's time to get back to regular programming. Movement to start the day & then 5000% focus on my work. So that's the learning - You gotta move! Slow & steady Not just on the mat or in the gym but also ..in life! You gotta keep moving & growing and getting better!"

