Mandira Bedi Sets The Fitness Bar High With 33 Handstands In A Row

Do you need some weekend fitness motivation? Take cues from Mandira Bedi doing 33 headstands in one go, and that is all the inspiration you will need.

From breaking new ground with an unconventional show like Shanti to hosting cricket shows, Mandira Bedi is known for many things. But the actor has recently been remembered and admired as a fitness icon. Reports suggest that the fitness bug hit when she took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2008. And there seems no stopping in this quest. The 40-year-old is often seen sharing fitness videos on her social media account to inspire her fans.

The acclaimed actress-anchor shared yet another weekend motivational post on Saturday, and this time it's all about fitness goals. Mandira shared a hard exercise video with her admirers, wishing them a "strong, brave morning." This one will undoubtedly motivate you to get up and work out.

Check Out Mandira Bedi Acing Handstands Like A Pro

Mandira is shown in the video doing handstands that aren't your typical ones. She didn't stay in one position for more than two seconds. The actress lands on her feet and repeats the action. Consider this: she did it 33 times. "Here's wishing a strong, brave morning to all of you. Only onwards, upwards and maybe upside downwards too. Did 33 handstands today. These 11 were in a row... Feeling..," she captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Benefits Of Handstands

There are many benefits of a handstand, some of the major health benefits include:

It promotes blood circulation throughout the entire body

It boosts lymphatic circulation

It cleanses your system

It helps to straighten your posture

It's a fantastic de-stressor that you'll notice in less than two minutes

It helps with memory and brain function

Other Fitness Posts By Mandira Bedi

Here are some of the other fitness videos by Mandira Bedi to get you moving:

Detoxify Yourself With Yoga

Mandira has been detoxifying herself away from the hustle of a demanding existence with doses of therapy, yoga, and a whole lot of wellness. Check her out acing the detox yoga like a pro in the post below which she captioned, "The most amazing 3 days of wellness, detox, therapy and healing all right here in the city. Yoga, therapy, the kriyas and the food all exemplary,"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Start Your Day On A Fit Day

Starting her day on a healthy day with Surya Namaskar with a few other people under an open sky will motivate you to hit the gym.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Get The Weight Off The Shoulders With This Workout

A major throwback to the time when Mandira Bedi exercised to the tunes of Butter by BTS. She captioned it: "This morning workout was #smoothlikebutter. What's life without a little weight on your shoulders and off!?!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)