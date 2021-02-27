Celebrity fitness mantras are always a hot topic among fitness enthusiasts. There are many who looks up to celebrities for their fitness goals. And when it comes to celebrity fitness influencers – Malaika Arora is always on the list. This time she has shared her fitness regime and how yoga became an important part of it. Also Read - 'Following a weekly 24 hour fast’: Anil Kapoor reveals diet and fitness regime at 64

"I believe fitness goals should not only focus on outward appearances. Health begins from inside," Malaika was quoted as saying. She also shared how yoga helped her sail through her COVID-19 isolation period which drained her both physically and mentally.

The actor, who is also the co-founder of SARVA and Diva Yoga that has announced one-year free yoga and mindfulness programme across the globe, said she is a strong believer in the power of yoga.

Yoga Is Malaika’s Secret Fitness Mantra

When asked about whether yoga is a part of her daily fitness regime, the actress said, “Yes! Very much. I try to practice for roughly an hour a day and on rare occasions when I have a really busy schedule, I try and squeeze in 20 minutes here and there.”

The actress recently recovered from COVID-19 and is currently doing fine. Malaika Arora says yoga also helped her cope with the coronavirus isolation which she found mentally straining.

“The COVID isolation is not just physically draining but it is also mentally straining. When you’re cooped up in a room, feeling unwell, it can really take a toll on your body,” Malaika was quoted as saying.

Malaika Arora’s Journey Of Coping Through COVID-19 Stress

Stressing about how meditation helped her get through the stress, the actress said, “Thankfully my symptoms were not very severe, so medication, rest, and a good nutritious diet helped me recover. But most importantly, during COVID I think meditation really helped me. It was very important for me to keep my mind calm with stress at bay. I kept telling myself This too shall pass and affirming to myself that I need to be strong.”

Yoga Is A Combination Of Body And Mind

Yoga has several health benefits and for ages, people are performing asanas to ward off diseases and mental health issues. During the pandemic reports surfaced about how the numbers of stress and mental health issues were rising around the around.

Malaika Arora says yoga is a combination of the body and the mind. It has amazing benefits for even those who are trying to lose weight in a healthy way.

“helps with a host of benefits like body toning, weight loss, immunity-boosting, and relief from pain. With the mind, it helps reduce stress and anxiety. Not just that, it also helps with regulating hormones, keeping disorders at bay.”

Walking Outside Or On A Treadmill – Which Is Better?

How much time one should spend exercising? The actress says 60 minutes a day is more than enough for someone to exercise and stay fit. The actress also loves to switch between pilates and yoga every alternate day of the week.

“I push myself to try new yoga asanas every now and then. Sometimes I shake things up by alternating between yoga and Pilates,” Malaika said.

Should one try treadmill or walking is better when it comes to loose weight? Malaika says it’s always walking that she prefers over a treadmill. She said, “Walking on a treadmill for long periods can also affect your knees and thus I recommend spending some time outdoors in a safe manner to keep yourself physically and mentally healthy.”

Malaika Arora’s Diet For Weight Loss

Now, coming to the most important part of the whole fitness regime, many of the fans were curious to know what diet does Malaika Arora follows that keeps her glowing like a queen.

How do you stick to your diet and fitness regime while travelling? Malaika says she has enough control over her cravings and she has learned to discipline her body.

“My journey to discipline has taught me to plan effectively and make sure I carry enough nutritious meals when I am on the road. I plan my days in such a way that I can simply have some sort of activity before I start work on that day.”

This is not the first time that the actress has come up with a fitness motivation for her fans. Earlier the actress took to her Instagram account and shared quite a few yoga asanas and their benefits. Here’s a quick look at them:

