Bollywood divas are celebrating International Women's Day in their own style. While some are dedicating the day to the women who are special in their life, others are marking the day showing off their stronger side. Bollywood's fitness icon Malaika Arora flaunted her warrior side with a yoga pose. The actress, who is well known for nailing the most difficult yoga poses, dedicated the Reverse Warrior Pose (Viparita Virabhadrasana) to all the women who she called the warriors.

"This Women's Day, I would like all the women to flaunt the warriors they are. Let's celebrate the existence of women and how strong they are, doing all the daily work from taking care of the family to making a difference at her workplace and always gracefully surpassing what is expected of her. More power to these warriors," Malaika wrote on Instagram.

The 47 years old actress also shared a picture of herself performing the Reverse Warrior Pose. Doesn't she look powerful in this pose?

Benefits of Reverse Warrior Pose

According to Malaika Arora, Reverse Warrior Pose allows for a freer deeper breath as it opens the side body and chest, releasing all the tension in the muscles around the ribs. It strengthens the legs, helps with mobility in the hips and stretches the inner thighs. In addition, performing this yoga pose can increase the blood flow which helps reduce fatigue and calm the mind, the actress said.

How to do Reverse Warrior Pose

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is #ChooseToChallenge. This highlights that a “challenged world is an alert world, and from challenge comes change”. Reverse Warrior is a challenging pose to perform. So, let’s all #ChooseToChallenge” to be happier and healthier. Malaika Arora has provided step-by-step instruction on how to do this challenging yoga pose. Let’s get started –

Start by getting into the warrior 2 pose with your right foot forward.

Bend you right knee, lean your upper body toward the mat and then put your right hand up towards the ceiling. Stretch it along with your right side.

Your left hand should come down such that it rests lightly on the backside of your left thigh.

Look up to the fingertips of your right hand.

Hold for 5 breaths and then repeat the same thing for the other side.

Tips for beginners

Do not focus on how far you can bend but on lifting your chest and spreading your collar bones. If you have neck or balance issue, look down to your back foot instead of up to your raised hand. The pose is a great way to test your balance and stability on your feet.

Malaika Arora can nail these challenging yoga poses like a pro: