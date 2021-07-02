'Level Up' With Sara Ali Khan Working Out In This Latest Fitness Video

Here's some fitness inspiration for you to start working out! Take cues from Sara Ali Khan to ace the fitness game in her latest video she shared on social media.





Sara Ali Khan has always been in the limelight and for all the right reasons. With many awards in her kitty, the Kedarnath actress' Bollywood journey goes hand in hand with her fitness journey. Not only did she lose a lot of weight, but she also managed to dazzle her fans with some amazing skills as an actor. She often shares glimpses of her workout regimen on her Instagram account. Sara lit the Internet on fire on Friday as she did a variety of exercises with and without gym equipment, leaving admirers with no choice but to drink in her contagious fitness drive. The actress recently took to Instagram to share a video of her workout donning a black sports bra teamed with a pair of black tights.

Sara Ali Khan Workout Is Fitness Goals

The video begins with the diva performing squats with her hands raised, followed by push-ups, leaping squats, weightlifting, treadmill bunny hopping, Yoga asanas, kettlebell training, and Pilates on a Swiss or gym ball. She captioned the video, "Wake up. Jump up. Push up. Head up. Burn up. Level up #SaraKaSaraReel (sic)." Check the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Other Posts By Fitness Enthusiast Sara Ali Khan

This is not the first time that the actor has shared something on her social media account about her fitness.

Sara Starts Her Day With Yoga

Sara Ali Khan took advantage of International Yoga Day by posting a photo of herself performing (guess what) yoga. On her Instagram account, the 25-year-old actress posted a photo of herself practising the Eka Pada Pranamasana or one-legged prayer posture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

A Workout Session With Jahnavi Kapoor

Not forgetting about working out, Jahnavi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan keep the fitness level high with this workout. She shared an action-packed video in which she was seen sweating it out with Kapoor as trainer Namrata Purohit overlooked their session.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sweat It Out With Aerial Yoga

Sara may be seen doing aerial yoga while in a yoga hammock. She's wearing a black crop top and orange shorts while she swings. Fans are inspired by her excellent posture and core control to attain their fitness objectives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

'When In Doubt, You Must Workout'

Performing push-ups and crunches, Sara inspires her fans to work out in her own unique poetry style. When in doubt, you must workout, push-ups and crunches, don't lose count, with health and fitness you must be devout, because that's what life is really about."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The Perfect Home Workout

Try Sara Ali Khan's Tabata workout if you want to get your heart rate up. It is a form of interval training with high intensity. Eight rounds of high-intensity workouts, including mountain climbers and burpees that will quickly raise your heart rate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)