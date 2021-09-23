Kriti Sanon Is All About "Pain Is Gain" In Her Latest Intense Workout Video

If losing 15 kilos post her stint in Mimi wasn't enough, check out Kriti Sanon doing a vigorous regimen at the gym for some fitness inspiration

Reuniting with Tiger Shroff for her upcoming movie Ganapath, Kriti Sanon is leaving no stone unturned for her role in the movie. In the latest video posted on Instagram by the actress, she is seen doing stretches and a vigorous workout session. From kickboxing to nailing Yoga's Chakrasana or backbend effortlessly and acing stretching exercises with a resistance band and Swiss ball, Kriti was seen pushing her limits in this latest video.

Take Some Fitness Inspiration From Kriti Sanon

Taking to her social media account, Kriti shared a video of her doing a vigorous workout, starting with a round of stretching and knee-rotation exercises. Kriti shared in the caption, "Prep Prep Prep.. But first.. WARM UP!! I'm always a Work In Progress! #GanapathPrep #SweatSeries #LetsGetStronger (sic)."

Benefits Of Exercises Performed By Kriti Sanon

Stretching

It is always a good idea to stretch the muscles before indulging in a strenuous workout! Regular stretching can help improve flexibility and strengthen the muscles. It also helps burn calories faster and allow the body to maintain a healthy weight. And the benefits extend to decreasing muscle soreness, prevent loss of range of motion, decrease back pain, and prevent injuries. It also helps manage stress and relieve post-workout stress.

Core Exercises

These exercises not only target the core but protect one from injuries, stabilize the spine and pelvis, and strengthen muscles. Kriti is seen rolling on a swiss ball, which helps stretch the chest and improve posture, stability and balance while building core strength.

Kriti Sanon Was Recently Seen Kickboxing Her Way To Fitness

A few days ago, Kriti re-shared a video on her social media account, giving viewers a glimpse of her intense workout. The Mimi actor was seen sweating it out as she took her position and threw some neat punches. Ahead of her upcoming movie, the actor has been sharing glimpses into her workout routine.

Benefits Of Kickboxing

Kickboxing is a motivating fitness exercise that, in addition to providing a heart-pumping aerobic workout, also provides a comprehensive body workout that will help you get in shape quickly. It relieves tension, releases endorphins that improve mood and confidence, burns over 800 calories per hour, tones the entire body, and is an excellent cross-training exercise.

Apart from these, it also helps boost the body and mind, raise energy levels, and sweating off pollutants. It also strengthens the core muscles and, for those who spend their days slumped over a computer, it improves posture in addition to helping people achieve their fitness goals.

Kriti Also Lost Weight Post Gaining 15 Kgs For Her Movie Mimi

The actress shared a training video on Instagram, demonstrating how she lost weight after filming. And it wasn't simple at all! The actress can be seen putting in a lot of effort in the gym to lose weight. She captioned the video, "While putting on 15kgs for Mimi was a challenge, losing those kilos wasn't easy for Chubby Sanon either! and.. I had kept Param Sundari for later so i have the motivation to get back in shape!"

