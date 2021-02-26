When a Kardashian talks about a healthy diet people listen! After all from Kim to Kourtney the Kardashians have been successful in losing weight effectively. One of the Kardashian sisters Kim Kardashian has shared her fitness secret yet again. Considered one of the fittest icons in the world whatever Kim does instantly become a favourite among the fans. When she talked about her Keto diet a few years ago the low-carb diet became a rage now the Hollywood star took to Instagram to share the secret of her fabulously toned body. Hinting at her new-found love for this diet she