Kick Monday Blues Away With Disha Patani's Latest Workout

Are you looking for fitspiration to get you moving on a Monday? Here's some inspiration from Disha Patani to help you keep your body in shape.

In your everyday life, some dips in productivity and motivation are bound to happen. However, experiencing it regularly, particularly on Mondays can set the tone for the rest of the week and negatively affect your health. If you don't feel like exercising on Mondays, then you need to scroll down for some motivation from Disha Patani.

One of the fittest actors in the Bollywood industry, Disha Patani leaves no stones unturned when it comes to fitness. From dancing to intense cardio, Disha always inspires her fans by posting videos on her social media account. The Baaghi 2 actress is as dedicated to her fitness regime as they come and can even give fitness enthusiasts a run for their money.

Check Out Disha Patani's Latest Workout

The latest? Disha Patani just shared a workout video on Sunday with the caption "Just another day in the life." The 30-year-old actor was seen working out with her coach in the video, who commented on her post saying, "Just another Sunday in my life." Check out the video right here:

In the video, Disha can be seen performing barbell lunges at the beginning, followed by one-legged box steps, leg squeezes, barbell hip thrusts, and barbell squats. Exercises using a barbell increase overall body strength can enhance athletic performance and can improve posture. The complete body can gain muscular strength with the help of these exercises.

Dance Your Way To Fitness

Dancing is a science-approved way to work towards your fitness goals, and Disha is all about it. Studies have shown that can help reduce stress, stay flexible, lose weight, make friends, and more.

Work It Out Like Patani

Back Workouts Be Like

Kick Your Way To Fitness

