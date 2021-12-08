Katrina Kaif's Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Shares Super Effective Abs Workout

Katrina Kaif's Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Shares Super Effective Abs Workout

Yashmin Karachiwala shared a series of videos on her official Instagram handle and captioned them: "Kiss my abs," adding, "Gear up with this super effective abs workout for the holiday season or just for the love of that burn." Take a look at the video HERE:

Who doesn't want toned abs? sure you all do. After all, a strong set of abs is something that everybody regards as the best of all the physical indicators of a successful workout. With the arrival of the holiday season, staying fit and endorsing a toned body is surely on everybody's checklist. And, what can be better than a little bit of extra guidance from celebrity trainers? Yes, we have got some really easy, yet effective abs exercises that will tone your abs in no time. Yasmin, who trains celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon, took to Instagram to post five exercises to train the abs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Fitness (@yasminkarachiwala)

Let's Tone the Abs In Yashmin Karachiwala's Way

Now, let's understand what is there in the video before you start your workout regime. The five exercises mentioned in Yasmin's post are Leg Raise Variation (20 reps), Sit up with Single Leg Knee, Forearm Side Plank Crunch, Elevated Seated Punches, and Reverse Table Top Crunch. She also said that each exercise will have 4 rounds, and each of them will last for 45 seconds, plus a 15-second break/rest in between.

This is the workout routine that one can follow for Toned Abs:

Leg Raise Variation (20 reps)

M: Alternate Leg Straight Leg Lowers

Sit up with Single Leg Knee

M: Crunch with Single Knee in

Forearm Side Plank Crunch

M: Forearm Side Plank Dips

Elevated Seated Punches

M: Seated Punches

Reverse Table Top Crunch

M: Crab Lifts

Some of the other workout videos from Yashmin Karachiwala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Fitness (@yasminkarachiwala)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Fitness (@yasminkarachiwala)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Fitness (@yasminkarachiwala)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Fitness (@yasminkarachiwala)