Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez who recently finished shooting in Jaisalmer for Bachchan Pandey trained in the art of tightrope walking or funambulism for her role. The actress was in Jaisalmer for almost three weeks and she learned the art in about a week's time. It is a tough art to learn where one needs to have the correct body balance to walk on a rope which is tied at a height of almost eight to 10 feet above the ground. Jacqueline learned the art with ease said a source close to the development. The source also said that added that