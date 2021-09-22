It's A Marathon, Not A Sprint: Arjun Kapoor Shares Intense Workout Routine, Malaika Arora Is Impressed

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shares a video of his intense workout routine. Watch it here.

Who doesn't like to stay fit in this generation? and when it comes to fitness, the motivation that one draws is mainly from the known faces -- either Bollywood or Hollywood. In recent times, many actors have been sharing their fitness regimen on their social media accounts to keep their fans updated and motivated to live healthy lives.

Recently, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has shared yet another workout video from his at-home gym for all his fans and said -- make every day count. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a snippet from his workout routine at the gym. In the clip, the actor can be seen indulging in some high-intensity fitness routines. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "It's a marathon, not a sprint," adding the hashtag, "work in progress." Haven't watched the video yet? Here, have a look at it.

Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend, Malaika Arora, who is a fitness icon herself, commented on the video with some high-five emoticons. Arjun's sisters also praised him for his workout routine. This is not the first time when the actor shared a motivational video of his workout routine for his fans. Taking to Instagram, he had shared some videos earlier as well. Have a look at them, here.

Why Should You Indulge In High-Intensity Workout?

In the video clip, Arjun Kapoor can be seen doing several exercises, including running, stretches, boxing, planks, weight training routine, squats, bench presses, skipping, and more. So, why should one include these exercises in their fitness routine? Let's look at the benefits of HIIT.

You can burn a lot of calories using HIIT. These exercises can improve oxygen consumption. Can effectively reduce heart rate and blood pressure. Trying to lose weight? HIIT can actually be the answer.

Well, now that you already know the benefits of HIIT, why not try them today?