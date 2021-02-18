Known for her role in the hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, actress Hina Khan is giving us major fitness goals in the video she posted on Instagram. In the video, the Bigg Boss fame actress is sweating it out in a Pilates session. In her Insta post, she flaunted her perfect curves during her Pilates session in which she is seen doing Pilates for toning the glutes and thighs. The exercise is also good for shoulder muscles. She captioned her post. “Pilates is my Happy Hour.” Also Read - Exercise like THOR: Chris Hemsworth gives fans a glimpse of his crazy workout

Hina Khan is not the only one who loves Pilates. From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora Khan, many celebrities are snapped doing Pilates, which is an exercise method invented by Joseph Pilates. It was first developed in the 1920s to rehabilitate wounded soldiers. Over the years, the workout has evolved and is now done in different ways. But one thing that not changed is its health benefits. Pilates offers tons of benefits that you should know.

Health Benefits Of Pilates

Here are some of the many health benefits of Pilates that you need to know:

For Whole-Body Fitness

The main target of a Pilates workout is building strength and balance that not only improves the range of motions for the joints, also helps with flexibility and focuses on core strength. It also promotes full-body fitness that is hard to find elsewhere.

Builds Strength

Pilates is the perfect exercise for someone trying to build abs or build core strength. In other words, if lean muscles are the name of the game for you, then Pilates is the one for you. Plus, it will improve overall strength, which will make it easier to do your everyday activities easier.

Improves Posture

Good posture improves blood flow, keep your nerves and blood vessels healthy, and supports your muscles, and tendons. People who maintain proper posture are less likely to suffer from back issues. In fact, people suffering from back pain gradually experience an improvement after practising Pilates.

Boosts Mental Health

One of the principles of Pilates is that it aims at creating a body and mind relationship, which helps improve mental health. It focuses on your body, breathing and how they all work and move together to boost your mental health.

Reduces Risk Of Injuries

Pilates helps balance your body, develop muscular symmetry, and align your posture, which then helps reduce the likelihood of injuries. From the elderly to athletes, this applies to everyone doing Pilates.

Aids Weight Loss

Are you someone trying to lose weight? Pilates is a low-impact exercise that’s effective for toning up, creating a balance, improving your muscle tone – all of this can help you maintain a healthy weight. But keep in mind that the basic rule of weight loss is to burn more calories than you take in. As a full-body method, Pilates can help you do that.