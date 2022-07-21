Gal Gadot’s Fitness Secret: Get Upside Down Like Her Every Day To Get These Health Benefits

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot is an ardent Yoga follower and loves to get upside down for these benefits.

Actress Gal Gadot's toned body is something that we can't resist admiring and envying. We also know that it is not so easy to stay in shape, especially to get that sculpted body to fit perfectly into that Wonder Woman costume. So, let's dive into her fitness routine.

Earlier the Israeli actress told a wellness magazine that meditation and getting enough quality sleep are the keys for her to feel and look better. She also makes sure to drink plenty of water as soon as she wakes up and keep hydrated throughout the day. The former Miss Israel swears by the Mediterranean diet.

When it comes to exercise, she likes to do interval training and she tries to get to it every day. The actress is also ardent Yoga follower, and it is one common interest that she shares with her husband Yaron Varsano. In fact, the couple met for the first time at a yoga retreat. And the 37-year-old actress surely loves doing the inversion yoga poses, as she has shared a picture herself getting upside down on Instagram.

Thinking of getting upside down like her already? Here are some health benefits you can get from turning yourself upside down:

Improves circulation

Getting upside down helps improve blood flow to the brain, heart and lungs

Boosts Immune System

Practicing yoga inversions can also help strengthen your immune system by stimulating the entire lymphatic system.

Builds Strength

When you turn yourself upside down, you're also building strength in your arms, shoulders and whole core.

Aids Digestion

Another benefit of getting upside is better digestive health. This pose allows gravity pushes feces against the walls of the intestine, aiding in the removal of old fecal matter.

Reduces mental stress

By increasing blood circulation to the brain, it helps combat stress as well as boost concentration.