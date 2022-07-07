From Malaika To Fatima Sana Shaikh: Bollywood Celebs Are Acing The Wall Press Headstand Trend

Have you come across the latest fitness trend doing rounds on social media - the wall-press headstand! Check out Bollywood celebrities acing the trend like a pro.

You must have seen the new wall-press headstand trend doing rounds on social media while browsing through your feed. One of the best things about social media is how it has influenced people to focus more on their health and fitness. Don't you get inspired every time you see a celebrity posting a fitness post on their social media accounts? If yes, then we have some more inspiration for you.

If you follow social media trends, then you would know that the wall-press headstand is the new fitness trend on social media. Bollywood celebrities are also participating in the fun and inspiring their fans.

Bollywood Celebs Doing The Latest Fitness Trend

Let's look at all the celebs and trainers who have recently nailed the trend.

Malaika Arora

The first one to ace the fitness challenge is Malaika Arora. Always up and updated on fitness, Malaika Arora never misses a fitness trend. She posts her fitness videos on her social media often and her latest pose is all about the headstand fitness trend. Check out the post right here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Shama Sikander

Indian actor Shama Sikander is often seen encouraging fans towards a healthier lifestyle by acing all yoga and fitness exercises. Laying the perfect fitness motivation, Shama is seen doing the headstand and acing it. Check out her video right here:

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh also uploaded a video of herself mastering the headstand gracefully and easily. Fatima commented on the video by writing, "Finally ek trend kar liya." Fans also got a glimpse of Fatima's furry friend in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

Benefits Of A Headstand

There are several benefits of performing a headstand that you should know.

Helps relieve stress and ward off anxiety

Increases blood flow to the brain

Allows nutrients and blood to reach the eyes, which helps prevent eye problems

This also optimizes hair quality and texture

Strengthens the shoulders, neck and head

Helps those suffering from digestive problems

Improves core strength

Few Things To Keep In Mind

While it can be easy for a person who is not a beginner to perform a headstand, people who are new to it should keep a few things in mind before they practice it. It is not recommended for people with hypertension, heart problems, constipation, kidney problems, constipation, thrombosis, conjunctivitis, migraine, glaucoma and arteriosclerosis to do it. If you suffer from any of the above-mentioned or any other health complications, you should consult a doctor before making any changes in your routine.