From Kickboxing To Weight Training: 5 Times Rashmika Mandanna Got Into Workout Mode And Inspired Fans

Rashmika Mandanna Rashmika's workout routine includes kickboxing, skipping, dancing, swimming, spinning, yoga, and a quick walk four times a week. She also does weight training to increase muscle in addition to these cardio workouts. Her workout routine is made up of a perfect balance of cardiovascular activities and weight training. As for diet, Rashmika goes for a vegetarian diet and was also found to be allergic to a few vegetables. She starts her day with apple cider vinegar. She ensures that she stays hydrated by drinking plenty of water. She enjoys South Indian cuisine for lunch but avoids rice. She prefers veggie soup or raw fruits for dinner.

Need some weekend workout motivation? Check out South-Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna rolling out some serious fitness inspiration in her fitness videos.

Rashmika Mandanna is a busy actor with several projects in her kitty. However, the Pushpa star always finds time to hit the gym while we make excuses to not get out of the house. If you want to push your lazy-tardy self to the gym, take cues from the actress whose Instagram profile is living proof of her dedication to fitness. From a high-intensity fitness regimen to kickboxing, the actress leaves no stone unturned when it comes to completing her workout routine.

If our words haven't inspired you yet to get out of the couch and hit the gym, then her IG posts might. Here are 5 times when the 25-year-old has raised the fitness bar high and took her workout routines seriously.

Fitness Inspiration From Rashmika Mandanna

The dedicated actress often posts on her IG, which is a testimony to how dedicated she is to her fitness and health. Check out her posts for some fitness inspiration:

Kickbox Your Way To Fitness

In this high-energy workout video, Rashmika is seen venting out her anger by kickboxing. She is seen repeatedly throwing kicks while her fitness trainer holds a striking pad. She captioned the video, "What I actually do when I am super super annoyed."

Kickboxing is a power-pact cardio workout that can help you burn a lot of calories, boost energy, build stamina and increase strength and overall fitness. It is also believed to help deal with stress and reduce anxiety.

Push Your Limits With A Push-Up Challenge

Challenging herself to a 30-second push-up on the gym floor, the actress doles out some serious fitspiration in this post. She did it as part of actor Nagararjuna's Wild Dog push up challenge.

Push-ups are a great workout to strengthen your upper body. They work the triceps, shoulders and pectorals. By activating the abdominal muscles with good form, they can strengthen the lower back and core. Pushups are a quick and effective way to strengthen your arms and shoulders as well.

Barbell Deadlift To Improve Posture

A big fan of weight training, Rashmika is seen acing the barbell deadlift in this video. Focused on her breath and maintaining a good posture, Rashmika sets the fitness bar high in this one.

Deadlifts work on your lower body, including your hamstrings, glutes and quads, which helps get stronger legs. Doing deadlifts also reduces the chances of injuries. Since it's a full-body workout, it will also help strengthen your muscles and avoid muscular imbalances.

Single-Hand Dumbbell Snatch For Agility

Almost adding new exercises to her workout regimen, Rashmika is seen doing single hand dumbbell snatch in this IG video. She captioned the video, "Move it! Give an hour of your 24 hours to your body and your mind. It'll be worth it!"

The single-arm dumbbell snatch is a powerful complex motion that strengthens your entire body while also increasing your quickness and agility. This workout improves your shoulders, lower back, hamstrings, glutes, and lats while also improving coordination and explosiveness.

Clean And Press For Full Body Workout

Mixing things up, Rashmika is seen doing a full-body workout by combining a deadlift and overhead press in this video.

The clean and press, which originated as an Olympic lift, engage eight different muscle groups. The lower half of the routine focuses on hips, glutes, and hamstrings, while the upper half focuses on the shoulders, chest, back, and arms.