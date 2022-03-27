- Health A-Z
Rashmika Mandanna is a busy actor with several projects in her kitty. However, the Pushpa star always finds time to hit the gym while we make excuses to not get out of the house. If you want to push your lazy-tardy self to the gym, take cues from the actress whose Instagram profile is living proof of her dedication to fitness. From a high-intensity fitness regimen to kickboxing, the actress leaves no stone unturned when it comes to completing her workout routine.
If our words haven't inspired you yet to get out of the couch and hit the gym, then her IG posts might. Here are 5 times when the 25-year-old has raised the fitness bar high and took her workout routines seriously.
The dedicated actress often posts on her IG, which is a testimony to how dedicated she is to her fitness and health. Check out her posts for some fitness inspiration:
In this high-energy workout video, Rashmika is seen venting out her anger by kickboxing. She is seen repeatedly throwing kicks while her fitness trainer holds a striking pad. She captioned the video, "What I actually do when I am super super annoyed."
View this post on Instagram
Kickboxing is a power-pact cardio workout that can help you burn a lot of calories, boost energy, build stamina and increase strength and overall fitness. It is also believed to help deal with stress and reduce anxiety.
Challenging herself to a 30-second push-up on the gym floor, the actress doles out some serious fitspiration in this post. She did it as part of actor Nagararjuna's Wild Dog push up challenge.
View this post on Instagram
Push-ups are a great workout to strengthen your upper body. They work the triceps, shoulders and pectorals. By activating the abdominal muscles with good form, they can strengthen the lower back and core. Pushups are a quick and effective way to strengthen your arms and shoulders as well.
A big fan of weight training, Rashmika is seen acing the barbell deadlift in this video. Focused on her breath and maintaining a good posture, Rashmika sets the fitness bar high in this one.
View this post on Instagram
Deadlifts work on your lower body, including your hamstrings, glutes and quads, which helps get stronger legs. Doing deadlifts also reduces the chances of injuries. Since it's a full-body workout, it will also help strengthen your muscles and avoid muscular imbalances.
Almost adding new exercises to her workout regimen, Rashmika is seen doing single hand dumbbell snatch in this IG video. She captioned the video, "Move it! Give an hour of your 24 hours to your body and your mind. It'll be worth it!"
View this post on Instagram
The single-arm dumbbell snatch is a powerful complex motion that strengthens your entire body while also increasing your quickness and agility. This workout improves your shoulders, lower back, hamstrings, glutes, and lats while also improving coordination and explosiveness.
Mixing things up, Rashmika is seen doing a full-body workout by combining a deadlift and overhead press in this video.
View this post on Instagram
The clean and press, which originated as an Olympic lift, engage eight different muscle groups. The lower half of the routine focuses on hips, glutes, and hamstrings, while the upper half focuses on the shoulders, chest, back, and arms.
