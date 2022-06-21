From Core-Strengthening To De-Stressing Yoga Poses: Kickstart Your Fitness Journey With Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is known for her fitness and ahead of the International Day of Yoga, the fitness enthusiast shared her favourite yoga poses that helps her tackle everyday problems. Take cues!

International Yoga Day is observed on June 21 every year to raise awareness of the many health benefits of practising yoga every day. Many celebrities around the world practice yoga to keep themselves fit and healthy. One celebrity that swears by yoga and also happens to be among the first ones in the industry to begin practising it religiously is Malaika Arora.

Malaika is known as one of the biggest fitness enthusiasts in the industry. She often has been quoted as saying that yoga has changed her life for the better. And this International Yoga Day, the Bollywood diva is urging everyone to start their fitness journey.

Malaika Arora Urges Her Fans To Start Practising Yoga

On this International Day of Yoga, Malaika shared a message with her fans in a short video to help them start their journey to fitness with yoga. In the video, she says, "Do yoga or don't do yoga. Believe us or don't believe us. Breathe or don't breathe. Take care of your mental health or don't. All we ask you is to start." She also wished her Insta family a "Happy International Day of Yoga."

Check out her message right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga 2022, the actress and model also shared some videos to tackle everyday problems like stress in her videos. Let's check out:

You may like to read

Yoga To De-Stress

You have got millions of emails to get back, piles of files to look out for, and take care of personal commitments basically, you are on edge and need a break. Life can get busy, and regardless of how much you prioritize work-life balance, something or the other is going to stress you out. When everyday stress takes a toll on your health, you know it's too late to redeem yourself. While you can consult a professional to combat stress, you can also start practising yoga to relax your mind with Malaika. She does 'Anulom vilom' to de-stress herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarva - Yoga Studios (@sarvayogastudios)

'Anulom vilom' involves breathing through your nostrils, which is thought to relax the body and the mind and promote overall well-being. This yoga asana can also manage everyday stressors of life and help you be mindful of the present moment.

Yoga To Calm The Mind

Did you know that practising yoga in nature can help you be calmer and more aware of your surroundings? It helps you feel more connected to your sense and your body. Malaika Arora has also shared the reason why she loves practising yoga surrounded by trees in the lap of nature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarva - Yoga Studios (@sarvayogastudios)

Yoga To Strengthen Your Core

The actress is seen demonstrating the Vyaghrasana, or Tiger Pose, as well as a Cat Pose variation. Malaika practices this yoga pose as it helps her strengthen her core. So, if a flat stomach is your goal, you can try doing this yoga pose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarva - Yoga Studios (@sarvayogastudios)

"Yoga is anything but rigid and that's why I love practising these dynamic flows. This month is about getting creative and in today's motivation. I'd like you to show me your best core-strengthening yoga poses," she captioned the post.