Are you someone who looks up to Bollywood celebrities for their diet and fitness regime? Well, you are not alone in this. Many people look out for celebrity diet routines and their fitness goals. Today, to beat the myth that age can make you look old and unfit, veteran actor Anil Kapoor is here to share some of the effective diet routines that the actor follows at the age of 64. Without any further adieu let's get directly into the secret behind Anil Kapoor fit and toned body.

In an interview, the actor revealed that he has different foods for different moods. The actor said that he loves to try different cuisines and special items from every country he visits.

Anil Kapoor On ‘Good Meal’

The actor revealed that he loves to indulge himself in different foods depending on his mood. "I have different foods for different moods. I don't have a favourite cuisine as such really. A good meal is a good meal regardless of its shape, colour or form".

The Actor Loves Food Of Aamchi Mumbai

Revealing his love for food, Anil Kapoor told IANS that he likes Mumbai cuisines and to him, it is the food capital of India. “Aamchi Mumbai! I might be biased, but there’s no doubt that the food culture in Mumbai has evolved a lot over the past decade… with so many great new restaurants and talented chefs, it’s a haven for all foodies now”.

One of the main reason behind weight gain is eating fast foods. But, did you know what fitness enthusiast Anil Kapoor said when asked about whether he loves to eat fast foods or not? Here is an excerpt from his interview.

“I love to try different cuisines and special items from every country and whenever I visit the place again I know my favourites! I do eat junk food! I love my burgers and fries every once in a while. My daughter Rhea often whips up some great food for my cheat days. As for how I compensate, I read a quote a while back which said you cannot overstrain a diet… and I couldn’t agree more. If I have a great meal, I always balance it out with a great workout.”

Diet Secret Of Anil Kapoor

Now, coming to the most important and much-awaited part of the whole interview, what diet does the actor follow at the age of 64 to keep himself fit and healthy.

In a very gentle manner, the actor revealed his diet routine that he is following these days to keep body fat under control.

“I do follow a good diet that works for me, but I keep switching it up,” the actor said. He further added that he is following a strict fasting diet these days.

“Currently, I am following a weekly 24 hour fast. I’m not sure how long I will do this, but it’s working for me so far,” Anil Kapoor said. He added, “I’m not sure how long I will do this, but it’s working for me so far”.

Talking about his cheat day meal, the actor said that cheat meal days are very important for someone who is on a strict diet.

“Cheat days are very important to break the monotony. In fact, during the lockdown, we had a designated cheat day where Rhea would cook some delicious food and I would eat to my heart’s content! Now too we have our occasional binge days and I look forward to it!,” Anil Kapoor said.