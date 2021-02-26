Are you someone who looks up to Bollywood celebrities for their diet and fitness regime? Well you are not alone in this. Many people look out for celebrity diet routines and their fitness goals. Today to beat the myth that age can make you look old and unfit veteran actor Anil Kapoor is here to share some of the effective diet routines that the actor follows at the age of 64. Without any further adieu let’s get directly into the secret behind Anil Kapoor fit and toned body. In an interview the actor revealed that he has different foods for