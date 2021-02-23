Karan Singh Grover is known for his stellar work in the TV industry. While he did a tremendous job with TV shows like ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, ‘Qubool Hai,’ he forayed into Bollywood and web series as well. The actor was seen in “Kasuatii Zindagii Kay” remake as Mr Bajaj. While he does an amazing job as an actor, one thing everyone is always in awe of is his sculpted body. Karan, who is considered one of the fittest actors, follows a stringent workout routine. As a matter of fact, he and his wife, Bipasha Basu both are fitness enthusiasts and can be often spotted working out together. Currently, in the Maldives with Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover is celebrating his 39th birthday today. Also Read - From Tiger Shroff to Varun Dhawan: Hiring celebrity's fitness trainer will cost you this much

Actress Bipasha Basu dropped a mushy note as a birthday wish for her husband, "My 2nd most favourite day of the year is here.. @iamksgofficial birthday I love you". Fans of the couples stormed the comment section with hearts and birthday wishes.

Karan Singh Grover’s Fitness

Karan, a heartthrob of many never gives his fitness routine a miss. He never fails to motivate people by giving them some major fitness goals. He is always seen doing some kind of exercise to make sure that he is never out of shape. His passion for fitness is real and unbelievable! He once told TOI that he does exercise to keep himself calm and fit. Based on what he has told various tabloids, here are the exercises he has tried his hands at:

Callisthenics

Callisthenics are exercises that rely on a person’s body weight. These exercises are performed with light handheld tools like rings and wands. They help you develop strength, endurance, flexibility and coordination. Some of the callisthenic exercises, include jumping jacks, push-ups, pull-ups, chin-ups, sit-ups, planks, lunges, etc.

Yoga

Yoga has become one of the most popular forms of physical exercise based upon poses that promote improved control of the mind and body. It also helps enhance your overall well-being. It is a mind and body workout that combines physical posture, breathing techniques and meditation. Not only does yoga keep you fit, but it also improves strength, balance, relieves pain, eases arthritis, keeps your heart healthy, manages stress and keeps your mood in check.

Pilates

Of late, Pilates has become popular among celebrities. First developed by Joseph Pilates in the 1920s, it offers an array of health benefits, including improving flexibility, increase muscle strength, improve physical coordination and balance, increase lung capacity, and manage stress.

Weight Training

Weight training can increase your bone density by strengthening them. It helps reduce body fat and increase muscle mass, increase your metabolism, and improve overall fitness.

Karan Singh Grover’s Fitness Posts

On his birthday, let’s take a look at Karan’s Instagram posts and get inspired if you wish to build a muscular body like him.

Giving inspiration to everyone in this IGTV post, Karan Singh Grover is all about working out anytime, anywhere. He captioned it, “Slow is smooth, smooth is fast.”

Learn ‘how to improvise’ from a fitness enthusiast like the Qubool Hai 2.0 actor.

“Embracing the darkness,” the 39-year-old actor is seen boxing in the dark with enthusiasm.

This is how its done!

Take your pull-ups to the next level with Karan Singh Grover.