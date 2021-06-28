Disha Patani is undeniably one of the fittest Bollywood actresses and her perfectly toned physique is the object of envy for many women. The 29-year-old took to her Instagram account to share an image of herself by the beach, where she is seen flaunting her beach body in a skimpy white bikini. As usual, her fans and followers bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Disha Patani is quite popular in the industry for her envy-worthy body and dancing skills. But the amount of hard work and dedication she puts into training to get that incredible body and the perfect moves will leave you in awe. The fitness junkie keeps sharing her workout videos on social media. Here’s a glimpse of her workout sessions to get an idea about how she maintains her figure. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Doing Barbell Hip Thrusts Is Giving Us Major Fitness Goals; Check Out The Video

Tiger Shroff is well known for his expertise in performing difficult stunts, martial arts, and amazing dance moves. But his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani can also pull off flips and kicks alike a pro. Watch these videos: Also Read - International Day Of Yoga: Actress Sandeepa Dhar Reveals How Yoga Changed Her Life

Dancing, pilates, swimming, weight training, and yoga – all these are part of Disha Patani’s fitness routine. The actress goes to the gym 4 days a week and tries hit the gym twice a day to keep her body active throughout the day. Besides cardio, she focuses big time on weight training too. Her gym session looks something like this:

Don’t mess with Disha Patani! Boxing is part of her fitness routine. Look at this video where the ‘Malang’ actress is seen boxing like a professional and throwing punches at her coach Alan Fenandes.

Disha Patani also practices yoga for an hour in the morning. Did you know that she is also a trained gymnast?

Disha Patani’s Diet Plan

Disha Patani also follows a strict routine when it comes to her diet. Earlier she had revealed to media persons that her typical breakfast includes two-three eggs, toast, milk, and juice. Sometimes she likes to have a bowl of cereal and milk. Her lunch is a mix of carbs and protein, and prefers rice and chicken. Fresh fruits and juices are also part of her lunch. She enjoys almonds and peanuts as her mid-day snacks. For dinner, she focuses on protein and mostly goes for vegetable salads, brown rice, and dal or a bowl of eggs. She makes sure to drink a lot of water throughout the day to stay hydrated.