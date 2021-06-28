Disha Patani is undeniably one of the fittest Bollywood actresses and her perfectly toned physique is the object of envy for many women. The 29-year-old took to her Instagram account to share an image of herself by the beach where she is seen flaunting her beach body in a skimpy white bikini. As usual her fans and followers bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Disha Patani is quite popular in the industry for her envy-worthy body and dancing skills. But the amount of hard work and dedication she puts into training to get that incredible body and