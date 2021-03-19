Ever since her debut, Disha Patani is one actress who is believed to be one of the fittest actresses. Her polite demeanour contradicts the pack of abs she has. A strenuous workout training regimen is testimony to the perfect body of the Malang actor. The actor is so committed to her workout routine, considering it to be one of the most important parts of her life. She often shares pictures and videos of her working out. Also Read - From dewy look to full-on glam: Take your makeup game up a notch with Disha Patani

In several videos, Disha has depicted her love for fitness and working out. She proved the same in a recent video in which she is seen nailing a tornado kick, and it will definitely inspire you to hit the gym.

Here’s What Disha Patani Shared

Disha Patani’s latest Instagram post shared a video where she delivered some solid tornado kicks. Giving her fans workout inspiration, here is Disha Patani acing the game: Also Read - Disha Patani loves doing strength training: Here’s why you too should

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

In the video, she is seen doing a combination kick of snap spin tornado giving a clean end. And this is not the first time the actress has shared fitness videos that give us ultimate fitness goals.

Fans were quick to comment on the post that she looked like a spitting image of Tiger Shroff. Not only the fans, but many celebrities were also impressed to see the actress doing the kicks.

Other Videos Of The Actress Acing Flying Kicks And More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Patani nailing the butterfly kick:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Other Videos Of Disha Patani

Check out Disha nailing it yet again in this workout video telling people how she gets rid of the calories after a cheat day. With BTS’ Mic Drop playing in the back, Disha is seen jumping in the air to kick the boxing bad and land on her feet comfortably. She captioned the video, “Post cheat be like.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

She posted another video acing the pulldowns, wearing a white racerback and red shorts. In the video, you can clearly see that the star works out really hard to build those muscles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

When She Danced Her Way To Fitness!

Known for her dancing skills, Patani is often seen posting dance videos on her Instagram handle. The fitness enthusiast loves dancing, and here are some videos of her dancing you should check out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani

Studies have shown that dancing is a great way to stay fit regardless of your age. It can help improve muscle strength and build endurance. You can also opt for it if you suffer from a medical condition or you happen to be obese or overweight.