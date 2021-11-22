Ayushmann Khurrana's Monday Motivation Body Transformation Pic Is Giving Us Major Fitness Inspiration

In the post, the actor can be seen with his toned abs in a mirror inside the gym, looking fit as ever. The actor is prepping his body for his upcoming film where he is playing the role of a gym instructor and fitness enthusiast. Take a look at the post here:

For every single character that a Bollywood actor has to play in a film, they undergo some changes change in their look. And to start this week, we have the most versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana, giving us major fitness goals on a Monday afternoon. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a massive body transformation picture, he kept the caption simple with just hashtags such as "Monday motivation", "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" and "10th December".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

This is not the first time when the actor shared his body transformation picture on Instagram under the hashtag #MondayMotivation. Many other Bollywood biggies reacted to the post, actor Karan Vir Bohra said, "Bhai yeh kya hai....itna motivation." Rapper Badshah too praised the actors' extreme body transformation pic. He wrote, "Chandigarh kare bodybuilding." Here, take a look at them:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is scheduled for theatrical release on 10 December.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

