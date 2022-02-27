Arjun Kapoor’s Sister, Anshula Kapoor Impresses Everyone With Amazing Weight Loss; Check It Out

Check out Anshula Kapoor's amazing weight loss transformation that will make you get out of the couch and get on the treadmill!

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula shared a mirror selfie on Friday, which left everyone in awe of her weight loss transformation. In the post, she is seen wearing a simple t-shirt paired with track pants. From Katrina Kaif to all her family members, everyone is all praise for the major transformation. Sharing the picture post her weight loss, Anshula wrote the lyrics of Colbie Caillat's Try, "Take your make up off, Let your hair down. Take a breath. Look into the mirror at yourself. Don't you like you? Cause I like you."

Katrina complimented, "Look at you." Many including her aunt Sunita Kapoor drooped heart emojis in the comment section. Actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Wow."

Arjun Kapoor Also Lost 50 Kilos

Like brother, like sister! Before entering the Bollywood industry, Arjun Kapoor lost a whopping 50 kilos to become the fit version of himself as you see on the big screen. Once talking about his fitness journey, he said that the teachings of his late mother (Mona Kapoor) helped him focus on his fitness. He captioned the post, "Pehle main bohot mota bohot pareshan tha.... No no this is not one of those posts ...Just putting it out there that I love every chapter of my life. Those days and even now, I have been myself at every step of the way. I cherish every bit. I'm a work in progress like anyone and everyone else. My mother told me every stage of your life is a journey and you will always be a constant work in progress. I understand the meaning of that now more than ever and I'm loving that I'm working towards bettering myself... every damn day."

Do You Too Want To Lose Weight?

Like Anshula and Arjun, you can too lose weight if you want. Nothing feels better than the feeling you get when your jeans get too loose to fit. But she is not enough to inspire you to help you lose weight. While it is good to love the way you are, it's also important that you are healthy to be able to live like that for long.

First of all, you need to feel motivated to lose weight. Once you do that, it is only a matter of time before you see results. Some of the healthy changes you need to make while on your weight loss journey include:

Get moving

It goes without saying that exercise is important to lose weight. Whether it is dancing, Pilates, running, or any exercise you like, make it a part of your life by doing it regularly.

Regular meals

Eating your meals on time is necessary to burn calories at a faster rate. It will also help reduce the needless temptation to munch on unhealthy snacks.

Include more veggies

Vegetables and fruits include all the essential nutrients your body needs. Plus, they are low in calories, fat and high fibre the three most important ingredients required for someone trying to lose weight.

Hydration

More often than not, people confuse thirst with hunger. When that happens, you end up consuming more calories than required by your body. So, make sure you are drinking at least 8-10 glasses of water every day.

Smaller portions help

Use smaller plates to eat smaller portions, which will gradually help you get used to eating an appropriate amount of food required by your body. Did you know it takes 20 minutes for your brain to know that your stomach is full? This way you feel satiated and do not eat more than what is required.

Avoid junk food

Yes, it can be difficult to give up chocolates, biscuits, cookies, cakes, etc. But it is the right way! However, if you can't do without making these sacrifices, don't. Give yourself a small treat but in moderation. On your journey to weight loss, it is essential to avoid junk food and stick to healthy alternatives.

Drink alcohol in moderation

Did you know a typical glass of wine has around the same amount of calories as a piece of chocolate? Drinking too much can easily lead to weight gain over time.

Don't skip meals

One thing people often do is skip meals, which can take a toll on their energy levels and overall health. What you should do instead is plan your meals properly. Plan your breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks for the week so you don't go over your calorie limit.

Don't weigh yourself every day

Losing weight can be exhausting at times because sometimes you see prominent results, sometimes you don't. So, give your body at least a week to see results. If not, then keep trying until you do as hard work always pays.

Go at your pace

Don't feel compelled to make drastic changes to your life right away. Assess your current situation before deciding where you want to be in the future. For example: getting a step counter and seeing how much you walk on a typical day is a wonderful place to start for primarily sedentary folks. Then, pick a step target that is somewhat higher than the norm and work your way up to a daily goal of 10,000 steps.

Cut down on salt

People are all about cutting sugary foods, but what salt cravings? The problem is that excessive salt levels in the blood cause huge amounts of water to be retained in the blood vessels. And the more water in your blood vessels, the higher the pressure inside them. To make matters worse, sodium leads you to retain extra water in your body, causing you to gain weight. Furthermore, a high salt diet has been proven in multiple studies to cause you to drink less water and feel hungrier, which can contribute to overeating and weight gain.