Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar are one of the fittest couples in Bollywood. The runners have been inspiring people to lead a simple and healthy life. When it comes to fitness, Ankita is no less than her husband. A yoga enthusiast, the 31-year-old is quite popular on the internet for performing difficult yoga poses. On Monday, Ankita shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen performing a backbend and a standing forward bend.
"A backbend and a forward bend to start the day with Just 10 minutes of warmup can really change everyone's day! Happy Monday," she captioned the picture.
Milind Soman reacted to her post with clapping hands and heart emojis.
Now, you might also be thinking of trying a backbend and a forward bend to avoid the Monday blues. Before you lay the yoga mat, know the benefits of these asanas and how to do it correctly.
Yoga experts say Camel Pose helps improve posture as well as relieve back pain. It stretches the entire front of your body, including your abdomen, chest, shoulders, hip flexors and quadriceps. In addition, it strengthens your back muscles, hamstrings and glutes.
How to do it:
It helps calms the mind and soothes the nerves, and thus reduce stress and fatigue. Performing Standing Forward Bend strengthens the thighs and knees and stretches the hamstrings, calves, and hips. This pose can also help relieve tension in the spine, neck, and back.
How to do it:
