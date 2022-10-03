Ankita Konwar Does Backbend And Forward Bend To Kills Monday Blues: How These Yoga Poses Can Benefit You

Start your day with a backbend and a forward bend like Ankita Konwar to gain these health benefits.

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar are one of the fittest couples in Bollywood. The runners have been inspiring people to lead a simple and healthy life. When it comes to fitness, Ankita is no less than her husband. A yoga enthusiast, the 31-year-old is quite popular on the internet for performing difficult yoga poses. On Monday, Ankita shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen performing a backbend and a standing forward bend.

"A backbend and a forward bend to start the day with Just 10 minutes of warmup can really change everyone's day! Happy Monday," she captioned the picture.

Milind Soman reacted to her post with clapping hands and heart emojis.

Now, you might also be thinking of trying a backbend and a forward bend to avoid the Monday blues. Before you lay the yoga mat, know the benefits of these asanas and how to do it correctly.

Back-bending pose or Camel Pose or Ustrasana

Yoga experts say Camel Pose helps improve posture as well as relieve back pain. It stretches the entire front of your body, including your abdomen, chest, shoulders, hip flexors and quadriceps. In addition, it strengthens your back muscles, hamstrings and glutes.

How to do it:

Sit on your knees keeping your legs hip-width apart. Inhale, squeeze your thighs and bring your elbows back so that your hands touch your heels. If you can't reach your feet, you can keep your hands on your hips. Engage your core, keep your chest raised toward the ceiling, and your spine long. You should be gazing at the tip of your nose. Hold the pose for 30 to 60 seconds, and slowly return to your knees.

Standing Forward Bend or Uttanasana

It helps calms the mind and soothes the nerves, and thus reduce stress and fatigue. Performing Standing Forward Bend strengthens the thighs and knees and stretches the hamstrings, calves, and hips. This pose can also help relieve tension in the spine, neck, and back.

How to do it:

Come to Tadasana/Mountain Pose.

Inhale and raise your arms. Exhale and bend forward, hinging from the hips and fold your torso over your legs.

Place your hands/fingertips on the ground in front of your feet or hold onto the back of your ankles or calves.

Lengthen your spine, while keeping the neck relaxed.

Stay in the posture for 20-30 seconds and keep breathing deeply.