Ananya Pandey Puts Laziness To Shame With This Perfect Weekend Workout

Getting yourself to exercise isn't always easy, especially on weekends. If you are feeling lazy this weekend, then here is Ananya Pandey's workout for some weekend fitspiration.

Ananya Pandey, may only be 23, but her approach to fitness contradicts her age. The Liger actor often shares snippets from her daily workouts with her fans. Committed to her workouts, Ananya seldom skips a day at the gym and adores her yoga and intense workouts. Her trainer, Anushka recently shared another workout that will inspire you to leave your couch and hit the gym!

Ananya Pandey Doles Out Fitspiration

If laziness has taken over your weekend, then check out Ananya Pandey acing her weekend workout like a pro!

In the video, the actor is seen performing sit-ups, followed by squats. Her trainer Anushka, also the yoga trainer for A-list celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, captioned the video, "Challenging those reflexes one squat at a time."

Benefits Of Sit-Ups

Sit-up is a classic exercise performed to strengthen the core muscles and flatten the belly. Did you know sit-ups targets more muscles than crunches and other static core exercises? Here are all the benefits of sit-ups to know.

Strengthens and tones the core, which also helps reduce back pain and injuries

Promotes proper posture and stability

Helps build muscles, especially abdominal and hip muscles

Works on the pelvic, lower back and hip muscles that help tone the abdominal muscles

Makes you more flexible, which in turn helps improve blood circulation

Reduces stress and boosts energy levels

Decreases the risk of back pain and injuries

Compression of the abdomen during situps also helps improve breathing by strengthening your diaphragm

How to do: Begin by lying down on a mat with bent knees. Cross your arms and crunch your abs to lift your shoulders off the mat. Hold the position for a second and come back to the initial position. Start with 15 reps in 3 sets and eventually increase the reps.

Benefits Of Squats

Squats are one of the best workouts for building strength. It is a fundamental training exercise that engages the muscles of your upper and lower body. Performing squats every day can benefit you in many ways. Here are the benefits you should know about.

Strengthens the core muscles and improves posture

Helps develop explosive strength and speed

Reduces the risk of injury

Strengthens and tones the muscles in your lower body

Helps burn calories

How to do: Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body like you are sitting on a chair. Make sure your back is straight and your eyes are looking in front. Tighten your stomach muscles while you perform the exercise. Do 15 reps in 3 sets and increase the count eventually.

Note: Make sure you talk to a professional trainer or a doctor before you incorporate any new exercises into your regimen, especially if you suffer from an underlying disease.