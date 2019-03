Aditya Narayan happens to be the fourth one to reach the finale of the show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9.’ The hunk is nailing all the tasks on the show. Aditya who came out as one of the finalists of the stunt-based reality show is the son of famous playback singer Udit Narayan. Aditya was also injured while performing a task in the show. But, the courageous and talented singer, kept on going. Aditya looks very fit and the secret behind it is his disciplined fitness routine.

Aditya can be seen doing dumbbell press here. Like Aditya, if you also do it on a regular basis then you will be able to eliminate strength imbalances, strengthen your hands and shoulders and improve your stamina. It will also help you improve your stability, balance and coordination. Look at Aditya here! He is acing it! So, don’t wait anymore, hit the gym right away and start working out! You will surely feel better!

You will also see Aditya doing hammer curls. Bulging biceps and better grip are the two major benefits you will experience from using hammer-style dumbbell curls. Performing dumbbell hammer curls is easy and only needs a basic knowledge of how your arms move. Because the biggest muscles located on the front of your upper arm are worked, you will be able to build strong biceps. Thus, you should do it under the guidance of your trainer, if you are a novice. In case, you are suffering from any injuries, speak to your doctor before opting for any fitness program.

Here, Aditya can be seen doing seated rows. This advanced exercise can help you strengthen your back muscles. It also exercises many groups of muscles as uses the major joints in your body. It also works those posterior deltoids, infraspinatus and teres minor in the shoulders, the brachialis and brachioradialis in the upper arms, along with pectoralis major and sternal head muscles in your lower chest. Hence, it can help you enhance your posture. But, you must remember to take it slowly.

So, to stay fit and fine, just kick-off your sedentary lifestyle right away and adopt a healthier one. Doing so can help you keep health ailments like high blood pressure and many more at bay.