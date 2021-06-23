There is no doubt that Alia Bhatt is one of the most hardworking actresses in the Bollywood industry. Once a chubby kid Bhatt worked extremely hard to get into shape and lose all the flab. Did you know she lost about 20 kilos before her debut? Ever since then there is no turning back for the talented actor when it comes to fitness. The Raazi actor makes sure she keeps fit and she often shares a glimpse into her workout routine. From Pilates to Yoga to Core Workout Alia likes to incorporate different forms of exercise in her workout regimen.