There is no doubt that Alia Bhatt is one of the most hardworking actresses in the Bollywood industry. Once a chubby kid, Bhatt worked extremely hard to get into shape and lose all the flab. Did you know she lost about 20 kilos before her debut? Ever since then, there is no turning back for the talented actor when it comes to fitness. The Raazi actor makes sure she keeps fit, and she often shares a glimpse into her workout routine. Also Read - International Day Of Yoga: Actress Sandeepa Dhar Reveals How Yoga Changed Her Life

From Pilates to Yoga to Core Workout, Alia likes to incorporate different forms of exercise in her workout regimen. The actor recently shared the secret to her healthy and toned body with her latest workout regime with a video she shared on her Instagram account. She is seen nailing barbell hip thrusts in a new video that will inspire even couch potatoes to step up their fitness game. Also Read - Milind Soman Always Spares A Minute Do To Push-Ups: See How Many He Can Do In 60 Secs

Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Her 46th Birthday: Here’s A Glimpse of Her Fitness Routine

Alia Bhatt Doing Barbell Hip Thrusts Is Fitness Goals

Alia keeps sharing her fitness regimen with her fans through social media and what we have learnt is that the actor doesn’t swear by only one workout routine. She likes to incorporate different workouts into her routine to stay fit. The Dear Zindagi actress also includes core and muscle strengthening exercises in her routine.

In a recent video shared by her Sohrab Khushrushahi, Alia Bhatt is seen sweating it out with some barbell hip thrusts on a bench. He captioned the video, “Prepping for life ‘one day at a time’. Always be the hardest worker in the room A (honestly I don’t think I need to tell you that – you do it anyway) (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOHFIT by Sohrab Khushrushahi (@sohfitofficial)

What Are The Benefits Of Doing Hip Thrusts?

For the unversed, hip thrust is one of the most powerful exercises that help strengthen the glutes or gluteal muscles. It targets the quads, core and hip adductors that helps improve posture, reduce muscle pain, retain bone density, and maintain balance.

Alia Bhatt Also Shared Her Yoga Routine

On International Day of Yoga, Alia took her IG account to share her yoga routine with her fans. And we must say that the actor aces it all! Sharing the motivational video, the actor captioned it, “Happy happy yoga day #BreatheForIndia (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is awaiting the release of Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. In Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, the actress will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Aside from this, Alia has RRR alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the works, as well as Karan Johar’s Takht.