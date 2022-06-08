Ace The Fitness Game By Taking Cues From The Cricket Star Mithali Raj

Cricketer Mithali Raj swears by a healthy diet and consistent exercise regimen to keep herself fit and healthy. Here are her diet and fitness secrets you need to know.

Inspiring millions of people, Mithali Raj is an inspiration to many people who pursue their dream of becoming a sportsperson. She is currently the captain of the Indian women's cricket team and was recently ranked No 1 ODI batswoman by the ICC. Currently busy with her autobiography, the cricketer keeps herself fit by eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly.

If you are a fan or want some inspiration to stay fit and active, here's a walk of her diet and exercise regimen

Mithali Raj's Exercise Routine

Mithali is strict about her routine and wakes up at 6:30 am in the morning, followed by practice till 9:30 am. Post practice, she goes to the gym and works out. And would you believe that she doesn't consider herself a fitness freak? She tries to work out daily and also includes exercises like jogging, sprinting, etc. The one thing that keeps her in shape and fit is consistency. She has admitted in many interviews that she trains every single day, even if it only includes a sprint.

Regular aerobic activity encourages the formation of new capillaries, which transport blood to your muscles. This takes a few weeks to happen. Weeks of strength training are also required to build muscle fibres, making you stronger and more toned. In other words, these changes wouldn't occur if these changes will not be as consistent.

Mithali Raj's Diet

Mithali is always mindful of what she eats, especially when she gets little to no exercise. She once mentioned that she switched from dairy products to plant-based foods to increase her daily nutrient intake. She has been following a vegan diet all her life to keep herself fit and healthy. Even after an intense session of training, Mithali makes sure that she eats a healthy meal.

A plant-based diet is one of the best diets that help improve overall health. The vegan diet is a way of living if which you exclude all animal products from your diet including meat, eggs and dairy. Since it is high in all essential nutrients, following a vegan diet may help in the following ways:

Following a vegan diet promotes weight loss without the need for cutting down on calories.

A vegan diet may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by bringing down blood sugar levels.

Certain components of a vegan diet may provide protection against cancers such as prostate, breast, stomach, and colorectal cancers.

Vegan diets may help to improve heart health by lowering the risk factors that cause heart disease.

Vegan diets rich in antioxidant-rich whole foods have been shown to reduce osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis symptoms.