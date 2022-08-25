Ace That Leg Workout With Rashmika Mandanna

Does leg day feel like torture every time your fitness instructor mentions it? Well, here's Rashmika Mandanna acing leg workout like a pro to give you some inspiration.

India's sweetheart, Rashmika Mandanna is acing the fitness game like no other. The actress is often seen challenging herself with daily workouts and avid dedication. The Pushpa actor is faithful to her followers and posts updates frequently on social media, giving little glimpses into her practice, development, and advancement. The 26-year-old prioritises developing a healthy body and mind with a balanced exercise routine, including demanding workout sessions, weight training, and different squat variations.

In the latest post by her fitness trainer, she is seen acing the leg workout like no other. Scroll down to get some fitspiration and know how leg workouts can be beneficial to you.

Rashmika Mandanna's Leg Workout Session Is Goals

Karan Sawhney, who also trains Kriti Sanon took to his Instagram account to share a video of Rashmika Mandanna acing her leg workout. "Rush with @rashmika_mandanna during Legs Miserable. #legday #lowerbodyworkout #legs # tness #fitnessmotivation #india," he captioned the video. In the video, the duo performed several compound exercises with the goal of increasing leg strength and promoting the development of the glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings. Check the video right here:

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Sawhney (@karansawhney11)

In the video, Rashmika is seen doing jump lunges, followed by cross legs squats, on spot running and more. Her fitness coach accompanied her during the training.

Benefits Of Leg Exercises

Leg workouts engage the major muscles of the body and improve athletic performance and improve overall health. Here are some of the best health benefits of leg workouts:

You may like to read

Develops core strength

Single-leg exercises can help you strengthen your core, improve your balance, and reduce the risk of injury. Since exercising one side of the body can activate the same muscles on the other side of the body, they can aid in rehabilitation.

Builds strength

Since they require you to engage both sides of your body equally, working each leg separately aids in aligning your body and addressing muscular imbalances. By doing this, you will be able to build strength, mobility, and flexibility.

Stimulates hormones

Hormone production from exercising your legs includes cortisol, testosterone, and human growth hormone (HGH). Your body responds to stress and burns more fat thanks to cortisol. Your body uses testosterone to create skeletal muscle and repair damaged muscle proteins. HGH increases immunity, fat metabolism, and muscle growth.

Other Benefits Of Doing Leg Workout

There are many other health benefits of working on your legs:

Builds muscle strength

Bolster core muscles

Encourage weight loss

Helps burn calories

Increase general fitness

Minimise joint discomfort

Strengthen the bones

Engages key muscles

Reduce back pain

Increase cognitive capacity

Increase range of motion, stability, and mobility

Decrease stress

Enhance posture

RECOMMENDED STORIES