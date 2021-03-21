Summers are just around the corner and it’s time to resort to cooling foods and drinks to bring respite in the sweltering heat. Are you too looking for drinks to beat the heat this summer? If yes, then you landed on the right page! We have a flavourful and aromatic Summer rosé to save your day. Rose is a popular condiment in many drinks. It is known for its rosy fragrance that is more flavorful that will keep you hooked to it all summer long. Also Read - Vitamin D supplement may save people with severe Covid-19; Know how much is enough

Besides being a flavorful food, rose is also credited for its health benefits. From soothing skin irritation to treating infections to having coolant properties, rose water is an amazing addition to your summer diet. According to celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, Summer Rosé has cooling effects that can help you cool down this summer. She recently took to Instagram to share an IGTV where she mentioned the benefits of the drink in summers.

Summer Drink: Beat The Heat With Some Rosé

To make Summer Rose at home, you will need rose petals, water, sabja/basil seeds, rose blend, date syrup and lemon juice. Take fresh rose petals and wash them under tap water to get rid of the dirt. Blend the petals with some water. Pour the rose water into a glass. Now, add sabja seeds, some rose blend, date syrup and lemon juice in the drink. If you do not have date syrup, you can also go for coconut sugar or jaggery. And voila! Also Read - Infertility is common in men and women: Here’s the solution

Health Benefits Of This Summer Drink

According to the nutritionist, this summer drink offers a plethora of health benefits, including:

Acne

Rosewater used in the drink contains anti-inflammatory properties that can help decrease skin redness and soothe the skin. It also contains vitamin C, which further helps with inflamed acne. Consuming sabja seeds regularly can clean the toxins from the body and prevent skin issues like acne. Other ingredients used to make the drink are also good for treating acne.

Constipation

Constipation is considered one of the most common gastrointestinal problems in the summer. As mentioned, most of the ingredients used in the drink contain vitamin C, which is an antioxidant that pulls water into the gut. It helps increase water content in the gut, which helps soften the stool and stimulate bowel movements.

Glowing skin

Rose water has been an integral part of skincare since times unknown. Lemon juice, sabja seeds and other ingredients in the drink are also good for someone looking for natural ways to get glowing skin.

PCOD

Polycystic Ovarian Disease or PCOD is a common hormonal disorder in women classified with the irregular menstrual cycle. Rose water is good for PCOD-induced skin problems. Sabja seeds, on the other hand, is rich in essential vitamins and minerals, omega-3 fatty acids that can help regulate the menstrual cycle and reduce hormonal imbalances.

Haemoglobin

Another health benefit mentioned by Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal is that this summer concoction can help those with low red blood cell count.

Check the video right here: