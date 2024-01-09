Celebrity Fitness: What Is The 'Alia' Yoga Pose?

Photo: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

"I remember the day we first achieved Kapotasana, sometime in 2021, after which everybody coined it the 'Alia Pose' and set out to achieve it," wrote celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani.

Alia Bhatt is one of the many celebrities who likes to stay fit through means of yoga. On many occasions, she has been seen working on herself with her trainer Anshuka Parwani, a leading celebrity yoga and holistic health instructor. The 'RRR' actor was heavily into yoga pre-pregnancy, too, and it seems after the birth of her daughter Raha she is back to her groove, literally.

Alia was seen working out with an interesting prop -- a yoga wheel -- that has appeared in several of her earlier videos. For someone whose body does not bend on its own, a yoga wheel can be used to make the stretches deep. It is used for both backbends and forward folds, especially for beginners.

In a video posted by Parwani on Instagram, the 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' star was seen attempting and acing a difficult yoga pose called 'Kapotasana', also known as Pigeon Pose based on how far back the body bends, akin to the movement of a pigeon's neck. The yoga instructor called it 'The Alia Pose', since the actor has been seen doing this many times.

The accompanying caption read, "I remember the day we first achieved #Kapotasana, sometime in 2021 after which everybody coined it the 'Alia Pose' and set out to achieve it. Of course, we had to take a break then from deep backbends." Alia got married and announced her pregnancy soon after.

"But, we restarted working on her spine strength and flexibility sometime mid last year, and this is what we achieved in December 2023," Parwani stated.

She added that backbends are "all about trust and surrendering, but on a physical level it is challenging, too". "The hard work and practice it took to achieve this was all worth it in the end."

With Kapotasana, you essentially arch your spine. There are many variations of it, and before attempting the one that Alia is doing in the video, it is advisable that you stretch your body first with other simpler poses and do some warm-ups. If you are a beginner, it can lead to an injury.

According to artofliving.org, this asana can open tight hips by stretching the thighs, groin, back, piriformis, and psoas muscle. It also stretches the muscles, tendons, and ligaments around the knees, and increases circulation in these areas. Naturally, it alleviates back pain and can relieve sciatica, colitis, and piles, too. It is said to improve blood circulation in the muscles of the pelvic floor, and get rid of excess visceral fat.