Celebrate Ramadan With These 3 Healthy Walnut Treats

Ramadan walnut recipes: Ramadan brings the appetite for the festival's delicious delicacies. So this year, let's give an exciting twist to our forever favourite Iftar feast by adding that extra dose of health with California walnuts. Not only do walnuts add flavour and crunch to all sorts of dishes, but they also boost the nutrition of whatever they're incorporated into. Walnuts are the only tree nut that provides 4g of protein and 2g of fibre. So, indulge in these nourishing and easy-to-make recipes after a full day of fasting.

California Walnut and Chicken Kebabs Shumaila Chauhan

Ingredients

500g ground chicken

2 teaspoons melted butter

1 egg

1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/2 cup carrot, finely shredded

5 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 teaspoon salt

1 small red onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoon bread crumb

2 teaspoons oil

2 tablespoons fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh mint, finely chopped

3-4 green chillies, finely chopped

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped

Preparation

1. Mix all the ingredients and refrigerate for 2 hours. Oil hands and thread skewers through the chicken mix.

2. Heat oil in a pan, add the skewers and cook the kebabs on each side till the chicken is cooked.

3. You could also air fry or bake them in the oven. Serve immediately with mint chutney and onion rings.

California Walnut Anjeer Phirni - Shumaila Chauhan

Ingredients

12-13 dried figs, plus 3 figs

1/4 cup basmati rice

1/2 cup California walnuts

1L milk

12-15 saffron strands

6-7 green cardamoms, ground

A pinch of nutmeg

4-5 tablespoons condensed milk

Directions

1. Soak 12-13 dried figs in warm water for 1 hour. Drain water and grind to a smooth paste - use 2-3 tablespoons of the dripping water if required to make a smooth paste.

2. Rinse 1/4 cup basmati rice a couple of times in water. Drain and let dry completely on a sheet pan. Once dry, add to the dry grinder and grind to a coarse consistency. You do not want a powder but a rough semolina texture. Remove, then pulse the walnuts to a walnut meal consistency.

3. In a thick bottom pan, heat 1L of milk. Bring to a boil. Once the milk is hot, remove one tablespoon and add to a bowl with the saffron strands.

4. Add the ground rice and walnut meal when the milk starts boiling, and stir well. Add the condensed milk and mix well. Cook on low heat; keep stirring often.

5. When the rice granules are almost cooked, add the cardamom powder, saffron milk, nutmeg and fig paste. Mix well. Let simmer for a bit. The total cooking time is around 25 minutes after the addition of rice.

6. Transfer to earthen clay pots and garnish with walnut shavings, chopped figs and dried rose petals.

Walnut Stuffed Chocolate Covered Dates Chef Sabyasachi Gorai

Ingredients

1 cup walnuts, cut into halves

10 pitted dates

1/2 cup chocolate, melted

Flaky sea salt

Preparations

1. Prepare dates by making sure all pits are out and they are sliced down the middle, creating an easy opening for stuffing.

2. Sprinkle with flakey sea salt and place on a plate or parchment paper to harden, refrigerate for a few hours and enjoy.