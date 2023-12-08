Celeb Fitness: Gul Panag Looks Back On Her Journey And These Are Her Takeaways

"Of late, I’ve been cognizant of the fuel my body needs and demands, and have been eating accordingly. And that’s all there is to it," said the actor. (Photo: Instagram/@gulpanag)

The 'Dor' star said the "one big game changer in altering [her] body composition these last few months has been focusing on NEAT", which is non-exercise activity thermogenesis.

It is no secret that Gul Panag takes her fitness seriously. The actor is often seen working out in nature, making it a point to share with her fans and followers what she is up to on her many escapades. The 44-year-old loves to travel, too, and is often seen posting videos and pictures from hiking in the mountains or following a lush, green trail in the wilderness. Earlier this week, she took to Instagram to reflect on her life as the year draws to a close, joking that she has been "praying to the gods of strength training, NEAT, and eating right that [she] may remain on track".

Alongside the pondering post, the mother-of-one also shared a few photographs in which she was seen walking her dogs and looking fit as a fiddle. "As the year draws to an end, I'm capturing some of my learnings in different spheres over the next few weeks -- to chronicle them for myself and a little bit for those who may find them helpful," she wrote.

The 'Dor' star added that the "one big game changer in altering [her] body composition these last few months has been focusing on NEAT", which is non-exercise activity thermogenesis, while continuing to do "3 to 4 sessions of strength training a week and of course, 'eating right'."

According to the US National Library of Medicine, NEAT is the "energy expended for everything we do that is not sleeping, eating or sports-like exercise". It states that it can range from the "energy expended walking to work, typing, performing yard work, undertaking agricultural tasks and fidgeting". "Even trivial physical activities increase metabolic rate substantially and it is the cumulative impact of a multitude of exothermic actions that culminate in an individual's daily NEAT. It is, therefore, not surprising that NEAT explains a vast majority of an individual's non-resting energy needs," it adds.

In her post, Gul also got candid about her body, writing that she has "always carried a lot of muscle mass given that [she] has now been training for the better part of 30 years". "The slight change in my appearance (from time-to-time) is not me getting fitter or less fit, it is the percentage of body fat going down. Or up." She added that it is "entirely a function of how much energy one expends and consumes". "...and, of course, hormones. And perimenopause. But, more on that later."

The actor added that she tries to hit 10,000 steps in the course of her day. Tagging her dogs Vegas, Gina and Daku, Gul said that walking them "is a great way to get that done". "I try to make sure I do their morning and evening walks as often as possible. And the shorter walks during the course of the day. Since Vegas and Gina are much older, I end up doing multiple walks dropping the two older ladies back home, and going back and continuing on a longer walk with Daku, three to four times a week."

According to her, another good practice is to allocate an hour of her time to do calls on the move. "So I walk up and down, pacing, as I do my scheduled calls."

The actor said she trains largely for "muscle endurance, strength and maintenance", and eats to fuel it. She, however, warned that there is "no absolving one of the sins of eating wrong" and even exercising cannot help a person with "bad diet". "Of late, I've been cognizant of the fuel my body needs and demands, and have been eating accordingly. And that's all there is to it."