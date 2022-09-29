Cardiovascular Fitness? Here's A Training Plan For Beginners To Follow

- Health A-Z
One of the essential advantages of training apart from body recomposition, strength building, improved joint health and posture is the improvement of cardiovascular health.
Cardiovascular health refers to the health of the heart and the blood vessels; this is crucial for one's overall well-being and for reducing heart disease risks. Most forms of training will directly or indirectly improve heart health, but a few guidelines can be followed to ensure that your activity directly impacts and improves your cardiovascular system to a reasonable degree. Cardiovascular fitness is an essential aspect of every training program, and it simply means the body's efficiency in taking in and distributing oxygen to muscles and organs during prolonged exercise.
To start with, the baseline setting is a great place to start. Then, a few easy and simple tests can be done periodically to track your progress and benchmark your current cardiovascular fitness. One super easy and simple test is 'Cooper's 2.4km walk/run test'. This can be done before you start your training program to see where you stand and can be repeated once every 4-6 weeks to see if you have improved concerning your previous results. Gauthaman Ramesh, Fitness Expert, Cult.fit explains how Cooper's 2.4km walk test can be done.
Coopers 2.4 Km Walk/Run Test: This test can be done on a treadmill or outdoors. You must complete 2.4 km by walking, running, jogging, or a compilation of all. The point of the test is to finish the 2.4 km as fast as possible.
This test can be used for benchmarking and measuring progress, as discussed above.
When starting your fitness journey, paying attention to all aspects of fitness is essential and not get fixated on just one key result. This helps in the overall development and preparation for the subsequent phases of your fitness journey.
This sort of plan will help develop your cardiovascular system while also ensuring you learn movement and become functional and robust.
