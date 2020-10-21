Can you really get an effective workout in just 15 minutes? Yes you can! All you need to do is to maximize every second of your precious time with this simple plan that is as effective as most of the hour-long cardio training sessions in the gym. Set 1 (repeat twice) This set is all about warming up your body for the intense workout ahead. Start with heel kicks. Followed by push and pull power jacks. Give your body a quick rest of 10 seconds between each of the exercises. How to do it: 1. Heel kicks: Stand straight and