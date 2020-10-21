Mindset: Your mindset plays a huge role when you go for a HIIT workout session. If you go the gym feeling scared, it can negatively impact your performance. Instead you should enter your gym with a positive mindset to perform better.

Can you really get an effective workout in just 15 minutes? Yes, you can! All you need to do is to maximize every second of your precious time with this simple plan that is as effective as most of the hour-long cardio training sessions in the gym.

Set 1 (repeat twice)

This set is all about warming up your body for the intense workout ahead. Start with heel kicks. Followed by push and pull power jacks. Give your body a quick rest of 10 seconds between each of the exercises.

How to do it:

1. Heel kicks: Stand straight and pull your heels up and back to kick your butt, pulling up through the front of your legs and keeping your shoulders back.

Rest

2. Push and pull power jacks: Start jumping on your feet in and out (it is just like a normal jumping jack).

Rest

3. Squat and twist: Posture is extremely important for this exercise. Place your hands by the side of your ears, and squat down. Now, twist your torso to one side each time you squat. Bringing up the knee up to touch the elbow of the alternate side’s hand.

Rest

4. Skater Lunge: Start this workout in an athletic position, and use both the arms to propel you to jump from each side to the other on one foot.

Rest

Set 2 (Repeat twice)

This set is all about a fast workout in hard sets. All you have to do is to start with Star jumps. Here’s how to do this set:

1. Star jumps: Place and keep your feet and knees together, crouch downwards to the floor to bring your elbows up to your knees (in a kissing position). Then, jump up with your arms and legs extended into a star position.

Rest

2. Fast feet: Go back to the last athletic position and start with moving your feet quickly in place, alternating a quick step out to either side.

Rest

3. In and out jump: This is one of the easiest but the most effective jump exercises. With your feet and knees together, crouch down to the floor to bring your elbows to your knees. Then, jump up and come back to a squat position. Make sure your position of the squat is perfect.

Rest

5. Sprint and hold: Try this workout for better posture as well. All you need to do is to bring one knee at a time to your chest (the way you would in traditional high knees) but balance on one foot after every other rep.