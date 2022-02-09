MS Dhoni Hits Gym Ahead of IPL 2022: Cardio To Sports Training, Dhoni's Effective Workout Routine Will Push Your Limits

Captain cool is back to the gym, and fans can't keep calm! In a recent video, which went viral on social, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni can be seen at the gym post-workout, signing bats for his fans. The former Indian captain has also begun training for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). Haven't watched the video yet? Check this:

MS Dhoni's Fitness Secrets

MS Dhoni also called captain cool by his fans is not just famous as a captain of the Indian cricket team. He is also famous for his fitness. Every cricket player undergoes physical training, but the way MS Dhoni trained his mind is what set him apart from the crowd. Let's take a sneak peek into his workout routine.

Sports Training

MS Dhoni practices a lot of sports training to keep himself fit and active all the time. His main focus has always been improving reflexes, stamina, and footwork. Sports training not only helps in building mind to body connection while building the body's stamina, but it also helps in building the body's muscular strength, bone density, and cardiovascular capacity, which are, after all, the hallmarks of a good cricket player.

Cardio

We have all seen MS Dhoni's running capacity while he is on the field. His sprinting skills are all thanks to his daily cardio workout. Some of the cardio workouts that he loves to include in his daily routine are: running and agility drills. Running is the best form of cardio and there is no doubt about that. MS Dhoni also practices running on a regular basis to stay fit and active.

Gymming

When we talk about MS Dhoni's gym workout, we must start with his likeness towards more outdoor workouts. Yes, MS Dhoni is not a big fan of gym workouts, however, considering the long hours that some cricket matches go on for, he makes sure to dedicate an hour or two at the gym to mainly build his muscular strength and endurance. Apart from this, MS Dhoni includes these exercises in his daily workout routine, dumbbell chest press, v grip pulldowns, one leg deadlifts, and machine chest press. At the gym, he mainly focuses on building strength for his lower body part, like legs, calf muscles, etc. He also practices squats and lunges and their variations.

Other Sports

Captain cool also loves to switch to different sports football, badminton, and golf to ensure his fitness and increase body endurance. MS Dhoni also feels that it also pushes the boundaries of his physical fitness.

MS Dhoni Also Follows Good Diet

Exercise or workout is not enough for the body, a good diet is needed to keep the fitness on point. And, when it comes to diet, MS Dhoni is a true believer in home-cooked meals. Some of the tips he follows are:

His diet consists of foods that are heavy on protein and low on carbs and fats. His go-to lunch is chicken, pulses, rice, chapati, and salad. For dinner, MS Dhoni prefers having chicken (source of lean protein), salad (lots of greens), and curd (natural probiotic). To boost his body's electrolytes, MS Dhoni keeps his protein shakes and fresh juices ready throughout the day. Dhoni also likes to add a lot of dairy products to his diet. He loves curd, milk, yogurt, etc.

Did you know why adding dairy products to your diet is so important? It is because, these foods are natural sources of micronutrients like calcium, vitamin D, potassium, and phosphorus. And these micronutrients are great for strengthening muscles and bones and improving energy and endurance levels.

So, don't wait and take inspiration from 'captain cool' MS Dhoni to hit the gym or the outdoor workout ground and push all the limits. However, everybody is different and they require different forms of nutrients and minerals. Therefore, if you are planning to add or omit any of the foods from your diet just by looking at MS Dhoni's routine, make sure you consult a physician before that.

Some Tips For The Beginners

Some of the healthy lifestyle choices that one can make to stay fit, especially the beginners are:

Start with a goal

What do we mean when we say start with a goal? It means you need to first understand what your body needs and what you want to achieve. You should be very clear about your workout goals, in order to make it productive. This will help you in deicing your exercises and diet plan.

Keep yourself hydrated

Only working out does not help in getting a sculpted body. You need to know that providing the body with enough amount of water is also important. Keep your body hydrated throughout the day. Add fresh juices, detox water, flavored water (all should be natural and homemade) to your daily routine.

Switch to a daily workout routine

And when we talk about getting fit, exercising regularly is a must. Make sure to spend at least 30-40 minutes every day at the gym or outdoor workout ground. You can also start with home workouts. Warm-up before you start as this will help with the muscle strains which may turn out to be fatal. Some of the basic workouts are - jumping jacks, squats, push-ups, etc.

Eat healthy

Well, your workout is incomplete without a proper meal. Pre-workout and post-workout meals are very important when you are working out. Sit with your physician and discuss the basic diet that you should be following during your workout days. Keep it simple, make it more protein-rich, and indulge in more organic foods.

All these together will help you to achieve your fitness goals. So, without any further adieu, get started today!