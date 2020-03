The treadmill offers you a chance to run faster than you would otherwise. It makes your legs strong and builds up your endurance. @Shutterstock

If you are planning to start exercising, then the treadmill is the right choice. This is very popular when you want to start with cardios. And, it is way more effective. It accelerates you on to power walking and running. This, in turn, improves your fitness level and helps you burn calories at a faster rate. You can also ramp up your workout by increasing the incline and adjust the speed. But if you are a beginner, it is better to start slow and build up speed and power gradually. This will also benefit your heart health.

The treadmill offers you a chance to run faster than you would otherwise. It makes your legs strong and builds up your endurance. But this is a high-impact exercise and you need to be careful if you have any ankle or knee issues.

Tips for a beginner

If you have just started working out, then don’t go for a very high speed. Keep it at 2.5 to 4.5 mph. It needs to be consistent. A higher speed at the beginning will also increase your risk of injury. So, start slow. Try to devote 15 to 30 minutes a day, three times a week to it. You can also incline it to 1 per cent initially to add that extra edge. Run and jog alternately for best results.

Gradually build up your speed and try to spend about an hour, 5 days a week, on the treadmill. You can also amp up your workout by increasing the incline.

Lose weight with the right treadmill workout

You can easily lose weight by working out on the treadmill. But for this, you need to be consistent and increase the intensity of workout. To do this, first warm up at a low speed. Gradually build up your speed and set the incline to minimum 1 per cent. Set the speed at 7 and run for a minute. Then crank up the speed to 8mph and run for another minute. Slow down gradually. Stop. Repeat this for at least 5 times. At the end, walk at an easy pace at 2 to 3 mph.