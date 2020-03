These exercises are becoming increasingly popular nowadays because of its effectiveness. But if you are new to kettlebell workout then you need to start under the guidance of a good instructor. @Shutterstock

Kettlebells are rubber-covered metal weights with handles. These are usually found in the free-weights section of most gyms. This is a great form of cardio workout that can help you burn calories, build endurance and also give you a good overall workout. These exercises are becoming increasingly popular nowadays because of its effectiveness. But if you are new to this cardio workout then you need to start under the guidance of a good instructor. This will save you from avoidable injuries. But if you are house bound like most of us right now, you can also start on your own. Just don’t overdo things and start slow. We bring a few easy kettlebell workouts for you to start with.

Russian Swing

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold the kettlebell between your feet with both your hands. Your toes must be facing straight and the handle must be in line with the base of your toes. Now bend at the hips and shift your weight to your heels. Inhale and tighten your abs and glutes. Contracting your hip flexors and hike the kettlebell back over your shoulders. Extend your legs, hips and back until you are in the upright position. Perform a set of 10 swings.

The Vertical Pull

Stand with your feet wider than your hips and hold the handle of your kettlebell with both hands. Let it hang between your legs. Bend your knees and hips as in a squat. Then quickly straighten them and lift it. Pull itl straight up to chest height. Make sure your elbows are above your wrist now. Allow the kettlebell to quickly return to the starting position. Keep your arms straight. Bend your knees and hips to absorb the weight of the dropping accessory. Repeat 10 times.

Push Press

Hold the kettlebell against your chest with the hand through the handle. The kettlebell must rest on the outside of your forearm and biceps. Your wrist must be straight and the kettlebell handle on a diagonal from the web of the thumb to the heel of the hand. Keep your feet outside your hips, toes slightly out. Bend your knees and hips as in a squat. The quickly straighten them like you’re jumping. Straighten your arm so that the kettlebell is held overhead. Allow the kettlebell to quickly return to the starting position. Bend your knees and hips to absorb the weight of the dropping kettlebell. Repeat 10 times.