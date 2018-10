First, to clear the air let us tell you we are not saying whether one is better than the other, we are aware that both has its own importance and benefits that could be of immense help to improve your fitness level and body composition. However, there are many youngsters who ignore the benefits of cardiovascular fitness and pay more attention to weight training. Of course, lifting weights and doing those reps will help you bulk up but if you don’t give equal importance to your cardiovascular fitness, everything might fail. It might be a case of bigger biceps but weaker heart. A fit body should, in fact, be an amalgamation of strong interiors (healthy organs) and rough exterior (chiselled physique). If you are someone who doesn’t give cardiovascular fitness much importance, there are reasons why you should:

1. It improves heart health: Not just by lifting weights but by pumping the heart at a faster rate on a regular basis you will be able to stay in shape and healthy. Heart health is utmost important to keep you going, remember heart is a muscle and just like any other muscle in order to be strong, it must be worked. If you fail to keep your heart in good shape it will deteriorate over time and can lead to various negative health effects like cardiovascular risks and even increase your chances of suffering from an untimely heart attack.

2. It improves metabolism: Apart from improving cardiac functions, it also helps to keep your internal organs healthy and boosts their functioning. One crucial way cardiac exercises help us is by improving metabolism. The more time you invest in cardio-activity it improves metabolic rate which in turn improves insulin sensitivity and aids in weight management.

3. It helps to correct hormonal imbalances: Performing cardiovascular exercise also changes the hormonal profile in your body considerably as it releases “feel good” hormones that help ease symptoms of depression and fatigue as well as releasing hormones that decrease the appetite.

4. It can make you live longer: If you pay equal attention to your weight training and cardio activities the duo will help you live longer. One cannot help you go the long way without being supplemented by the other.

5. It helps to manage your blood sugar: The best set of exercises that can be done by a diabetic is cardiovascular exercises. It increases muscle’s ability to utilize glucose. Those who exercise regularly tend to have better control of their blood sugars and do not see as many blood sugar swings as those who don’t.