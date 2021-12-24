Actor Adarsh Gourav Shares Gruelling Body Transformation In Instagram Reel, Calls It 'Life Changing'

In the Instagram reel, the actor showed his journey from #Day1 to date. If this doesn't inspire you then what will? However, this is not the first time when The White Tiger actor shared his picture from the gym (workout) to motivate his fans. Take a look at his other posts:

Bollywood actor Adarsh Gourav shared his gruelling body transformation journey in his recently posted Instagram reel. The actor said that the video is a compilation of his 9-months-long weight loss journey. He wrote in his post: "Transformation-My last 9 months have been gruelling but life-changing. no junk foods and showing up to train 6 days a week." Check out Adarsh Gourav's post here:

Mid-Week Fatigue Disrupting Your Workout Routine?

It's already Friday, weekends are here and so are Christmas and New Year. This is the time when you should actually dress up and enjoy the occasions (staying at home because there is a pandemic going on). However, to fit into those pretty dresses you need to stay fit, and exercising regularly can only help you with that. But, wait, are you feeling too lazy to hit the gym? Take some help from us to beat that feeling and get back to workout right now!

Make Your Workout Interesting

Make your exercise something combined with fun and exciting. Not just hitting the gym, even running, cycling and all those outdoor activities can help you in staying fit and healthy. Find sports or activities that you enjoy, then vary the routine to keep it interesting.

Write Down Your Goals

When you see your goals every day, you feel motivated. Keep it simple, do not add a lot to that list. You may consider losing weight or gaining muscle mass. But, when you write them down, they get embedded in your daily routine too.

Stay Active Through Out The Day

Make physical activities a part of your daily life. Days when you don't feel like hitting the gym, try to indulge yourself in more of such work which includes physical efforts. Use the stairs instead of the lift or elevator, do some crunches while watching TV, wash your clothes using your hands and ditch the washing machine for a day.

Change Your Workout Plan

Have you been allowing a proper set of exercises on a daily basis? One workout plan can work temporarily, but it won't work forever. To stay motivated, keep changing your workouts. In a short term 'Mix it up'. It's also a smart idea to cycle through different fitness classes and modes of cardio and resistance training within the week.